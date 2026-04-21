Under An Hour From Chicago Is A Family-Friendly Nature Preserve With Trails, Fishing, And Interactive Exhibits

At the edge of Chicagoland, cul-de-sacs give way to creeks and roads to trails in the Hidden Oaks Preserve. Many visitors to Chicago (and even some locals) might not realize just how much nature is within easy reach of the city — take, for example, the restored Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie an hour outside of Chicago. Heading southwest from the city center, you could get to Illinois' Hidden Oaks Preserve in no more than a 45-minute drive. The preserve is a small, walkable green refuge (at just 33 acres, per the Forest Preserve District of Will County), but in its modest footprint, you'll find forests, creeks, savannahs, ponds, and more to wander through.

The preserve provides a lot of ways to engage with the outdoors that make it a favorite for families — trails, fishing, and kid-friendly naturalist events among them. "It has tons of trails and cool things for kids to play on and around," a Google reviewer shared. One highlight of the preserve is the Hidden Oaks Nature Center, which hosts exhibitions and has live reptiles. Beyond the reptiles indoors, the preserve is a treasure trove of wildlife: Deer, coyotes, and woodpeckers are some of the animals that call it home.