America's First 'Film Trail' Is A Cinematic Road Trip Packed With Movie Magic (And It's Not California)
If you've seen any of the films in the "Twilight" series, you're familiar with the moody, cloud-heavy forests that set the scene of this interspecies romance tale. In the story, which takes place in the sleepy town of Forks, Washington, these verdant evergreens are meant to be in the surrounding Olympic National Park, but they weren't actually filmed there.
Most of "Twilight" was filmed in Oregon, a state which has proudly hosted over 700 film and TV productions, from mega-blockbusters like the popular vampire franchise to low-budget indie flicks like "Pig." And if you're an avid cinephile looking for a unique road trip, look no further than the Beaver State. Officially launched in January of 2019, the Oregon Film Trail (OFT) is America's first statewide network that pays homage to its rich filmmaking history. So, why not plan a "set-jetting" adventure here to experience movie magic and exquisite Pacific Northwest beauty?
Set-jetting is where travelers organize trips specifically to visit places that have appeared in movies and TV shows. For example, superfans can visit "Wicked" film locations in real life or head to the hills of New Zealand for the ultimate "Lord of the Rings" experience. But this trail takes set-jetting to the next level: As of this writing, the trail contains more than 40 markers at locations across the state, stretching from Astoria in the north to Brookings in the south and everywhere in between. OFT was conceived as a way to honor the state's cinematic legacy as well as to boost tourism, connecting visitors to both the land and their favorite movies.
The history of movie-making in Oregon and the film trail
Oregon Film's director of strategic initiatives and community programs, Jane Ridley, shares the impetus for the OFT: "We realized that we had this really deep and rich history. We wanted to commemorate it in a way that kind of made sense and also could potentially help with economic development in some of our more rural communities" (via OPB). Indeed, the state's cinematic history dates back to 1894, with the arrival of the first kinetoscope (the precursor to the projector) in Portland. While local documentaries were being created by 1897, the silent-era 1908 production "The Fisherman's Bride" was one of the earliest recorded features. And from then on, Oregon has embraced the economic boons of movie production and developed a vibrant local cinema culture, hosting several international and independent film festivals. Notable directors to emerge out of this thriving creative scene include Gus Van Sant, who helmed the Oscar-winning "Good Will Hunting" (1997) and the heartbreaking, Portland-based "Elephant" (2003), recipient of the prestigious Palme d'Or.
Although the state already boasts several coastal food trails brimming with seafood markets and farm-to-fork eateries, the OFT is its only film trail. It was created as a partnership between Oregon Film and a variety of local organizations, including the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. As Ridley explains, the idea began ruminating in 2018, after a successful photography and film prop exhibit put on by Oregon Film at Portland International Airport. With an initial three location markers, the trail project was set into motion. Now, markers celebrate movies as diverse as "National Lampoon's Animal House" (1978), "Stand By Me" (1986), and "Homeward Bound" (1993). At each spot, you'll discover which film and scene the location was featured in and some interesting facts about the production.
Planning your road trip along the Oregon Film Trail
Before embarking on your cinematic journey, download the SetJetters mobile app, available on both the App Store for iPhone and Google Play. It currently has a 4.8-star rating (out of over 100 reviews) on the former. The app will provide detailed information about the specific location, recommend nearby hotels and restaurants, allow you to recreate your favorite shots, and give you fun challenges to complete.
You can begin your tour anywhere, but a good starting point is the Oregon Film Museum in Astoria, Oregon's top coastal town and a storybook port with ethereal beauty. The museum itself has a wealth of information on the state's movie-making history and family-friendly, interactive exhibits — but, importantly, it's also the site of the opening jailbreak scene in "The Goonies" (1985). Other locations here include the elementary school featured in "Kindergarten Cop" (1990) and a bridge from "Short Circuit" (1986). Heading southeast, you should stop in Portland and Salem, cities that have hosted a range of memorable movies and TV shows. In the former, you can visit city hall, the mayor's workplace in the series "Portlandia," and Hotel deLuxe, whose bar can be seen in the Reese Witherspoon-fronted "Wild" (2014), along with various locales from "Free Willy" (1993). In Salem, you'll find markers that commemorate "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975) at the Dome Building and the Oregon Museum of Mental Health, which was the site of the psychiatric ward where the majority of the movie took place.
If you're flying into Oregon, the primary hub is Portland International Airport (PDX), about 20 minutes from the city center. Ground transportation options and rental car providers are available here. The airport is around two hours southeast of Astoria and an hour northeast of Salem.