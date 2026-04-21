America's First 'Film Trail' Is A Cinematic Road Trip Packed With Movie Magic (And It's Not California)

If you've seen any of the films in the "Twilight" series, you're familiar with the moody, cloud-heavy forests that set the scene of this interspecies romance tale. In the story, which takes place in the sleepy town of Forks, Washington, these verdant evergreens are meant to be in the surrounding Olympic National Park, but they weren't actually filmed there.

Most of "Twilight" was filmed in Oregon, a state which has proudly hosted over 700 film and TV productions, from mega-blockbusters like the popular vampire franchise to low-budget indie flicks like "Pig." And if you're an avid cinephile looking for a unique road trip, look no further than the Beaver State. Officially launched in January of 2019, the Oregon Film Trail (OFT) is America's first statewide network that pays homage to its rich filmmaking history. So, why not plan a "set-jetting" adventure here to experience movie magic and exquisite Pacific Northwest beauty?

Set-jetting is where travelers organize trips specifically to visit places that have appeared in movies and TV shows. For example, superfans can visit "Wicked" film locations in real life or head to the hills of New Zealand for the ultimate "Lord of the Rings" experience. But this trail takes set-jetting to the next level: As of this writing, the trail contains more than 40 markers at locations across the state, stretching from Astoria in the north to Brookings in the south and everywhere in between. OFT was conceived as a way to honor the state's cinematic legacy as well as to boost tourism, connecting visitors to both the land and their favorite movies.