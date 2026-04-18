New Mexico's Scenic Albuquerque Suburb Along The Rio Grande Charms With A Winery And Outdoor Fun
New Mexico's largest city is Albuquerque, with over 900,000 people, and it's got a unique blend of cultures and neighborhoods, each with its own personality. Like in Albuquerque's North Valley, where you can find the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, which has a slower-paced, almost pastoral vibe. Here you can hike along the river, visit a winery, and enjoy the sights and sounds of this relaxed neighborhood known simply as Los Ranchos.
Los Ranchos is technically its own municipality, having been incorporated in 1958, and the area has long been known for its agriculture. This picturesque community is about a 15-minute drive north of Albuquerque's walkable downtown and about 25 minutes to Albuquerque International Sunport.
To get a real flavor of this area, make sure to stop by the Los Ranchos Growers' Market and the Art Market. They're held every Saturday from early May through early November, and on the second Saturday of each month the rest of the year. There, you can buy some of the area's fresh produce and locally made food as well as all kinds of arts and crafts, many made by New Mexico artists.
Los Ranchos' natural areas by the Rio Grande River
The Rio Grande Valley State Park runs along the length of the Rio Grande River through much of Albuquerque; however, this forested area is often referred to simply as the bosque, which means "forest" in Spanish. It's predominantly composed of cottonwood trees, which have been growing in this area for a million years.
The Paseo del Bosque is a paved trail that runs for 16 miles through the trees along the river, and there's trail access in the Los Ranchos area. It's a multi-use trail, open for pedestrians, cyclists, skaters, equestrians, and more.
This area along the river is also a great place for bird watching as it's on the Rio Grande Flyway, a path for many migratory birds. Stop by the Rio Grande Nature Center just south of Los Ranchos to learn more about the area's ecosystem. Here and throughout the river corridor, you can look for some of the hundreds of bird species you can find here, from thousands of sandhill cranes on their seasonal migration to greater roadrunners (the New Mexico state bird).
Wine tasting in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque
While Albuquerque is New Mexico's beer capital, it also has some good wine. New Mexico has one of the underrated wine regions that deserves the hype, as it's home to the oldest wine-producing region in the country. Los Ranchos has its own winery in Casa Rondeña Winery. Established in 1995, it produces mostly red wines, along with some whites and rosés. The complex features an Old World, Mediterranean feel with red-tiled roofs, stone and stucco walls, and high ceilings. Pick your favorites with a visit to the tasting room, where you can try a flight of different wines; it's open for walk-ins. The winery hosts events throughout the year, like live music, yoga, and dance classes.
If you want to stay in this delightful village during your Albuquerque vacation, consider the Sarabande Bed & Breakfast. It has just four guest rooms, and the breakfast each morning is homemade. For something larger, but still with lots of charm, check out Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, a serene, boutique getaway with fields of lavender and towering cottonwood trees. Even if you don't stay there, you can buy lavender products at The Farm Shop and enjoy some seasonally inspired dishes at Campo, which is open for breakfast, brunch, and dinner. And there's also the Hacienda Spa, where you can indulge in some self-care.
You might even see hot air balloons floating by in the mornings. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held each October, but balloons can be seen throughout the year. In 2025, Los Ranchos launched its own Balloon Fiesta tradition with Globito Glow in the Village, where dozens of remote-controlled hot air balloons took to the skies.