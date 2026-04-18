New Mexico's Scenic Albuquerque Suburb Along The Rio Grande Charms With A Winery And Outdoor Fun

New Mexico's largest city is Albuquerque, with over 900,000 people, and it's got a unique blend of cultures and neighborhoods, each with its own personality. Like in Albuquerque's North Valley, where you can find the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, which has a slower-paced, almost pastoral vibe. Here you can hike along the river, visit a winery, and enjoy the sights and sounds of this relaxed neighborhood known simply as Los Ranchos.

Los Ranchos is technically its own municipality, having been incorporated in 1958, and the area has long been known for its agriculture. This picturesque community is about a 15-minute drive north of Albuquerque's walkable downtown and about 25 minutes to Albuquerque International Sunport.

To get a real flavor of this area, make sure to stop by the Los Ranchos Growers' Market and the Art Market. They're held every Saturday from early May through early November, and on the second Saturday of each month the rest of the year. There, you can buy some of the area's fresh produce and locally made food as well as all kinds of arts and crafts, many made by New Mexico artists.