Oregon's Northernmost Redwoods Thrive In This Idyllic State Park Near The Coast And California Border

The best way to see park's towering redwoods is to go for a hike. The easy 2.6-mile Chetco Redwoods Loop begins along the Riverview Nature Trail, which leads past Douglas fir and myrtle trees to the edge of the Chetco River. You'll cross several footbridges as you continue along the path to North Bank Road, where you'll see the Redwood Nature Trailhead. From there, enjoy the U.S. Forest Service Redwood Loop, a one-mile trail lined with redwoods.

The loop offers a glorious display of the majestic trees, giving visitors the chance to see redwood saplings, mid-sized trees, and, of course, the park's famous giant redwood, which is likely 800 to 900 years old. According to online reviews on AllTrails, the hike is stunning, with rushing waterfalls along the route during Oregon's rainy season. "Magical!!!" commented one visitor on the site. "Absolutely gorgeous forest to wander through in the early morning when the sun kisses the canopies ever so softly that the trees sing in captivating light," one particularly poetic hiker said on the site.

Another hiker on pointed out that Loeb's redwoods aren't as tall as their counterparts in the Golden State (which can reach 320 feet, higher than a 30-story skyscraper). But the park is also a lot less crowded than what you might find at the otherworldly Redwood National Park in California, per online reviews. "Very serene," observed one traveler on AllTrails, "likely due to so few people on the trail."