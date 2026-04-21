Oregon's Northernmost Redwoods Thrive In This Idyllic State Park Near The Coast And California Border
If you want to see the world's largest trees, plan a trip to the Pacific Northwest. Hiking the ethereal trails of Northern California's Redwood National and State Parks is a popular option. Or you could cross the border into southwestern Oregon, where majestic redwood forests soar along the misty coastline. One of the best spots to seek out is Alfred A. Loeb State Park, which the locals simply call "Loeb," an idyllic refuge that's home to Oregon's northernmost redwoods.
Located about 13 miles from the California border and eight miles inland from the coastal town of Brookings, Oregon, the state park is set in a grove of ancient myrtle trees along the Chetco River. Native Oregon myrtle trees (also known as California-laurel) are tall, growing up to 100 feet in optimal conditions — but not as tall as the park's redwood trees, which can grow almost three times higher. The largest redwood at Alfred A. Loeb State Park, part of the northernmost redwood grove in the United States, is reportedly 290 feet tall with a 34-foot circumference, per a field guide published in the online forum Oregon Hikers.
Discover towering redwoods at Alfred A. Loeb State Park
The best way to see park's towering redwoods is to go for a hike. The easy 2.6-mile Chetco Redwoods Loop begins along the Riverview Nature Trail, which leads past Douglas fir and myrtle trees to the edge of the Chetco River. You'll cross several footbridges as you continue along the path to North Bank Road, where you'll see the Redwood Nature Trailhead. From there, enjoy the U.S. Forest Service Redwood Loop, a one-mile trail lined with redwoods.
The loop offers a glorious display of the majestic trees, giving visitors the chance to see redwood saplings, mid-sized trees, and, of course, the park's famous giant redwood, which is likely 800 to 900 years old. According to online reviews on AllTrails, the hike is stunning, with rushing waterfalls along the route during Oregon's rainy season. "Magical!!!" commented one visitor on the site. "Absolutely gorgeous forest to wander through in the early morning when the sun kisses the canopies ever so softly that the trees sing in captivating light," one particularly poetic hiker said on the site.
Another hiker on pointed out that Loeb's redwoods aren't as tall as their counterparts in the Golden State (which can reach 320 feet, higher than a 30-story skyscraper). But the park is also a lot less crowded than what you might find at the otherworldly Redwood National Park in California, per online reviews. "Very serene," observed one traveler on AllTrails, "likely due to so few people on the trail."
Plan a trip to Oregon's quiet state park
Depending on the time of year, Alfred A. Loeb State Park has plenty more to offer travelers: Salmon and steelhead fishing is popular in fall and winter, while swimming in the river is fun for families in summer. Starting in spring, you may spot wildlife from osprey to river otters.
The park has year-round camping facilities, including 48 campsites with electric hook-ups ($32 per night, plus $10 reservation fee, for Oregon residents, and 25% more for non-residents). Also available for rent is a trio of rustic log cabins ($54 per night plus fee, and the same terms for non-residents) that sleep up to five people. All have access to picnic areas, flush toilets, and hot showers. Campers can book a spot up to to six months in advance at Reserve America and pick up picnic supplies at one of the grocery stores, like Fred Meyer, in nearby Brookings.
Alfred A. Loeb State Park is located near Oregon Coast Highway 101, a beautiful 4.5-hour drive south of Eugene. If you have time to spare, consider a scenic road trip along US Route 101 that passes sea caves, lighthouses, and iconic beaches.