Florida's Gulf Coast RV Park In The Panhandle Promises An Unpretentious Escape With Serene Vibes And A Pier
With its unspoiled coastline full of white sandy beaches and lots of wildlife, Florida's "Forgotten Coast" is a breathtaking tropical getaway along the panhandle. The largely undeveloped coastal region is popular among nature lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone else looking to roam a more remote stretch of the Gulf wilds. If you've got a rig in tow and want a serene spot to park for a few nights, Ho-Hum RV Park makes for a pretty laid-back base camp in the area. The beachfront property is primely positioned right on the water off Highway 98 East, just outside the dreamy seaside city of Carrabelle.
Granted, Ho-Hum RV Park is a bit on the smaller side. You won't find any bubbling hot tubs or resort-style swimming pools on the grounds. But the unpretentious air is definitely part of Old Florida charm. "It is a beautiful, small, quiet, well-maintained, old-school RV park," one camper shared in a Google review. "It isn't loaded with fancy amenities, but it hasn't morphed into a permanent resident trailer park like so many have. It has a great peaceful vibe." The RV campground still has some nice perks though, including a scenic pier and small private beach. Plus, it's just minutes away from some of Florida Panhandle's rugged recreation areas.
Florida Panhandle sunset strolls and sea views
Even without all the luxe amenities, Ho-Hum RV Park still holds its own against any of the best RV resorts in Florida. Of course, the top-rated campground has all the basics. There's free Wi-Fi, complimentary cable television, a laundry room, shower facilities, and all the RV sites come fully equipped with water, electric, and sewer hookups. Some of the spots are also situated right along the beach, so you can back-in, unpack, and sink your toes straight into the sand.
Ho-Hum RV Park is pet-friendly, and you can even take your pups out on the private beach, which hugs the panhandle for about half a mile. You can also stretch your legs with a relaxing walk on the wooden pier, which sticks out about 250 feet into the waters of Saint George Sound, with views of the open Gulf beyond. Stroll along the planks to catch the sunset or do a bit of wildlife watching.
You'll probably see a slew of seabirds, and if you're lucky, even dolphins or the occasional shark. As one past guest shared on Tripadvisor, "This place is calm and relaxing if you like to ocean. Never seen so much wildlife in and out of the ocean. Stingrays, sharks, dolphins, all kinds of cranes, pelicans, seagulls and lots and lots of crabs."
What to know before you book your stay at Ho-Hum RV Park
As previously mentioned, Ho-Hum RV Park is pretty quaint. There are only about 50 or so campsites, so you'll want to book your reservations well in advance to ensure you snag a spot. The campground has three levels of RV sites to choose from: Tier A spots are right along the beach, followed by Tier B and Tier C right behind. Depending on which tier you pick, the daily fees start at $50 and up, as of the time of writing, with discounted prices available when you book the whole week.
During busier months, Ho-Hum RV Park may only be able to accommodate stays of three nights or more, so give them a call to check availability if you want to hunker down for only one night. Also, be sure to take a gander at the park's rules online before your trip so there are no hiccups during your stay.
If you're up for getting outdoors and seeing more of the Florida Panhandle, there's plenty to see nearby. The diverse landscape and stunning trails of Tate's Hell State Forest, a more than 200,000-acre protected wilderness area, is only about 10 minutes away. Bald Point State Park, perched right along the Gulf Coast, and Ochlockonee River State Park, beloved for its wispy longleaf pines, are just a few minutes further out from there.