Florida's Gulf Coast RV Park In The Panhandle Promises An Unpretentious Escape With Serene Vibes And A Pier

Even without all the luxe amenities, Ho-Hum RV Park still holds its own against any of the best RV resorts in Florida. Of course, the top-rated campground has all the basics. There's free Wi-Fi, complimentary cable television, a laundry room, shower facilities, and all the RV sites come fully equipped with water, electric, and sewer hookups. Some of the spots are also situated right along the beach, so you can back-in, unpack, and sink your toes straight into the sand.

Ho-Hum RV Park is pet-friendly, and you can even take your pups out on the private beach, which hugs the panhandle for about half a mile. You can also stretch your legs with a relaxing walk on the wooden pier, which sticks out about 250 feet into the waters of Saint George Sound, with views of the open Gulf beyond. Stroll along the planks to catch the sunset or do a bit of wildlife watching.

You'll probably see a slew of seabirds, and if you're lucky, even dolphins or the occasional shark. As one past guest shared on Tripadvisor, "This place is calm and relaxing if you like to ocean. Never seen so much wildlife in and out of the ocean. Stingrays, sharks, dolphins, all kinds of cranes, pelicans, seagulls and lots and lots of crabs."