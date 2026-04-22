Between West Palm Beach And Miami Is America's Largest Outlet Mall With Over 350 Affordable And Premiere Shops

When you're putting together a trip itinerary, you might think about scenic areas, national landmarks, or even great restaurants, if you're a foodie. A mall might not be top of mind. But it should be if you're visiting South Florida. While the Mall of America in Minnesota is the largest mall in the U.S., the largest outlet mall in the country is Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida. It has over 350 stores, including an impressive number of luxury outlet shops. If you're someone who loves to shop and appreciates a good bargain, it's the kind of place where you can spend an entire day or more. But you might need to bring an extra empty suitcase for all your new purchases.

The massive mall was built in the shape of an alligator, which is befitting a place that's not far from the Everglades (Florida's wildly underrated national park). Depending on traffic and tolls, it's about an hour drive from West Palm Beach or the heart of Miami, and only 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The mall is the second most popular tourist attraction in the region, only beaten by Orlando's theme parks, with millions of people visiting each year, according to the Miami Herald. Plenty of people add it to their pre- or post-cruise itinerary, and it's particularly popular with South American visitors, per the Miami New Times. You can get a third-party bus tour to the mall, and Gregg Goodman, former president of Simon Property Group, which owns Sawgrass Mills, told WLRN, "These tour operators have actually told us that they have to bring in a second bus for when people leave in order to bring in the luggage."