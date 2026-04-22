Nestled Between Monaco And Nice Is A Charming French Riviera Town With Beaches And Breathtaking Villas

The French Riviera is perhaps the best region to go town-hopping — one day, you're living it up in Nice, the next in Cannes, and the third in Monaco. If this isn't your first rodeo, add lesser-known places such as Beaulieu-sur-Mer to your itinerary. Located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, one of the most colorful towns on the coast, this charming destination has all the makings of a lovely seaside town. You have lavish Belle Époque buildings that give it a distinct character, the Mediterranean has a serene shoreline that makes you want to bask in the sun, and the laid-back atmosphere is the cherry on top. Not only that, but year-round sunshine, pristine beaches, pure relaxation, and fewer crowds await at this coastal escape.

Beaulieu-sur-Mer is one of those places where you won't need a packed agenda. Here, you'll practice the art of slow living — days revolve around lounging by the beach, strolling along the waterfront, and admiring the breathtaking architecture. You can indulge in fresh seafood and regional delicacies at the restaurants, followed by immersing yourself in its art scene. What's more, this idyllic haven is small enough to enjoy everything on foot.

To get to Beaulieu-sur-Mer, look for flights that land at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. From there, you can rent a car and drive 30 minutes to reach the town, or take the train (also a 30-minute trip). Coming from Monaco, one of the most expensive places on earth, takes 20 minutes both by car and train. Beaulieu-sur-Mer is full of resorts, so accommodation is never an issue. You can treat yourself to a luxury stay at the 5-star La Réserve de Beaulieu or the 4-star Hotel Carlton. There are budget-friendly options as well, such as Hôtel Comté de Nice, Hotel Le Havre Bleu, and more.