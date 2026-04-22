Nestled Between Monaco And Nice Is A Charming French Riviera Town With Beaches And Breathtaking Villas
The French Riviera is perhaps the best region to go town-hopping — one day, you're living it up in Nice, the next in Cannes, and the third in Monaco. If this isn't your first rodeo, add lesser-known places such as Beaulieu-sur-Mer to your itinerary. Located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, one of the most colorful towns on the coast, this charming destination has all the makings of a lovely seaside town. You have lavish Belle Époque buildings that give it a distinct character, the Mediterranean has a serene shoreline that makes you want to bask in the sun, and the laid-back atmosphere is the cherry on top. Not only that, but year-round sunshine, pristine beaches, pure relaxation, and fewer crowds await at this coastal escape.
Beaulieu-sur-Mer is one of those places where you won't need a packed agenda. Here, you'll practice the art of slow living — days revolve around lounging by the beach, strolling along the waterfront, and admiring the breathtaking architecture. You can indulge in fresh seafood and regional delicacies at the restaurants, followed by immersing yourself in its art scene. What's more, this idyllic haven is small enough to enjoy everything on foot.
To get to Beaulieu-sur-Mer, look for flights that land at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. From there, you can rent a car and drive 30 minutes to reach the town, or take the train (also a 30-minute trip). Coming from Monaco, one of the most expensive places on earth, takes 20 minutes both by car and train. Beaulieu-sur-Mer is full of resorts, so accommodation is never an issue. You can treat yourself to a luxury stay at the 5-star La Réserve de Beaulieu or the 4-star Hotel Carlton. There are budget-friendly options as well, such as Hôtel Comté de Nice, Hotel Le Havre Bleu, and more.
Soak in the Mediterranean sun at Beaulieu-sur-Mer's beaches
One of the advantages of vacationing in an under-the-radar spot is that the beaches are never as crowded as their more famous counterparts. While most head to the sunny resort city of Nice on the French Riviera, you get to relax at Beaulieu-sur-Mer's peaceful beaches. The town has two main beaches: Plage de la Petite Afrique and the bayfront Plage des Fourmis. Those heading to Plage de la Petite Afrique can set their beach towels on the gravel shoreline that gives the impression of a sandy coast, tucked in the northern part of the town.
Although the beach is open year-round, lifeguards are on duty between June and August. The free beach is equipped with restrooms and shower facilities. If you're visiting with kids, they'll love running around the playground by the pine forest. Bring a ball with you to play beach volleyball — don't forget water shoes, either, to check out the tide pools by the rocky areas. You can take advantage of water sports opportunities, like water and jet skiing. Riviéra Gliss provides rentals for paddleboarding, wakeboarding, hoverboarding, jet skiing, and much more.
Meanwhile, Plage des Fourmis allows you to cool off in the bay, with shallow waters perfect for novice swimmers. Also featuring a gravel shore, this beach is open throughout the year with no entrance fees — you can rent parasols from Hotel Royal-Riviera. The beach is within walking distance of the town center, so you can easily get there from your hotel. While Plage de la Petite Afrique is known for its pine trees, this beach has that quintessential French Riviera scenery with towering palms lining its shore. Make sure to bring your camera, as Plage des Fourmis offers a wonderful vantage point of Villa Kérylos.
Tour Beaulieu-sur-Mer's villa-turned museum and other attractions
While Belle Époque designs take over the townscape, one villa stands out from the rest. Villa Kérylos is exceptionally eye-catching with its Ancient Greek Revival facade. Commissioned by archaeologist Théodore Reinach, the villa was completed in 1908 by architect Emmanuel Pontremoli. The historic site boasts Hellenistic design, with antique frescoes and mosaics covering its walls and floors. Every choice is intentional, yet original — while it borrows accents from Greek architecture, it doesn't mimic any single existing structure. You can opt for a guided tour or explore it on your own — French Riviera Pass holders can visit the villa for free.
Seaside strolls are a part of the French Riviera package, and the panoramas from the Port of Beaulieu are remarkable. Marvel at the yachts docked in the marina and watch the smaller boats bob in the water. The Port des Fourmis is another spot with vistas just as picturesque, with Villa Kérylos complementing the landscape. Discover more attractions like Jardin de l'Olivaie, where you'll come across groves of 100-year-old olive trees. Ideal for a picnic after a beach outing, this park frequently hosts events and concerts. Whether you catch a performance or simply go for a stroll, this small space makes for a delightful stop.
For a dinner with a view, book a table at Circe Restaurant Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Rated 4.5 on Google Reviews, this restaurant serves Mediterranean dishes with a creative twist. Inside, the decor brings a splash of color, while the exterior oozes Belle Époque elegance. According to reviews, everything from the menu to the service is top-notch. After experiencing the beauty of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, you're ready for your next destination. The fairytale village of Èze with stunning views is right next door, just a short train ride away.