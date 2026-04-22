Washington's Once-Thriving Military Fort Is Now A Coastal State Park Gem With Trails, Fishing, And Beach Fun

Known as the "Evergreen State," Washington is famous for its stunning landscapes, which span from lush forests and ocean scenery to mighty peaks like the breathtaking "Crown of the Pacific Northwest," Mount Rainier. It's normal to expect Washington to have picturesque state parks with natural beauty, and on the western part of Whidbey Island, there's a destination that offers just that with a touch of history. More than a typical natural landmark, you'll find a heritage-rich attraction dating back to World War II. Fort Ebey State Park is a 651-acre coastal gem that's home to a once-thriving military fort. Despite being a former defense site, its coastline now delivers quintessential vistas that top-tier state parks offer.

While the state park was established in 1981, Fort Ebey itself dates back to the 1940s. Its strategic, westward-facing, ocean-view location made it vital for WWII defense. The only armed fortification on the premises was Battery 248, equipped with two six-inch guns. It stood alone in Puget Sound with advanced, hidden, radar-equipped defense technology. The fort only served for a short period before being dismantled. The once-superior weapons were reduced to scrap metal due to shifting tactics that favored aerial combat and missile technology.

Nowadays, this site attracts not only history buffs, but also hikers, anglers, and other outdoor lovers. At low tide, the shore reveals a tide-washed timber landscape perfect for strolling. Hike in the right direction, and you'll come across a small lake, ideal for fishing. On top of that, this state park is a hotspot for thrill-seekers, with paragliding flights taking off the bluffs. There's a campground, too, with 50 sites by the coast. If all these activities sound like your cup of tea, hop in your car and drive to Fort Ebey from Seattle in just 1.5 hours — coming from Tacoma takes two hours.