Washington's Once-Thriving Military Fort Is Now A Coastal State Park Gem With Trails, Fishing, And Beach Fun
Known as the "Evergreen State," Washington is famous for its stunning landscapes, which span from lush forests and ocean scenery to mighty peaks like the breathtaking "Crown of the Pacific Northwest," Mount Rainier. It's normal to expect Washington to have picturesque state parks with natural beauty, and on the western part of Whidbey Island, there's a destination that offers just that with a touch of history. More than a typical natural landmark, you'll find a heritage-rich attraction dating back to World War II. Fort Ebey State Park is a 651-acre coastal gem that's home to a once-thriving military fort. Despite being a former defense site, its coastline now delivers quintessential vistas that top-tier state parks offer.
While the state park was established in 1981, Fort Ebey itself dates back to the 1940s. Its strategic, westward-facing, ocean-view location made it vital for WWII defense. The only armed fortification on the premises was Battery 248, equipped with two six-inch guns. It stood alone in Puget Sound with advanced, hidden, radar-equipped defense technology. The fort only served for a short period before being dismantled. The once-superior weapons were reduced to scrap metal due to shifting tactics that favored aerial combat and missile technology.
Nowadays, this site attracts not only history buffs, but also hikers, anglers, and other outdoor lovers. At low tide, the shore reveals a tide-washed timber landscape perfect for strolling. Hike in the right direction, and you'll come across a small lake, ideal for fishing. On top of that, this state park is a hotspot for thrill-seekers, with paragliding flights taking off the bluffs. There's a campground, too, with 50 sites by the coast. If all these activities sound like your cup of tea, hop in your car and drive to Fort Ebey from Seattle in just 1.5 hours — coming from Tacoma takes two hours.
Meander the trails at Fort Ebey State Park
Since it's found on Whidbey Island, full of parks and beaches that promise an idyllic getaway, Fort Ebey State Park lives up to that reputation by offering exciting adventures. The destination appeals to hikers and history buffs alike with 28 miles of trails with coastal and forest views — many of which are rated easy or moderate. The most popular hike is the Fort Ebey Bluff Trail, an out-and-back path that stretches for 2.7 miles. This dog-friendly route takes you on a scenic stroll along the waterfront while passing by the fort and ruins of a bunker.
For a longer journey, follow the Fort Ebey State Park Loop, which extends your hike to 7.3 miles. The moderately rated trail has an elevation gain of 826 feet, so make sure to set aside up to 3.5 hours to trek its entirety. You'll trace the coastline before making your way to the forest shade and opening into rolling meadows. If you're not too keen on getting this many steps in, you can complete it on a mountain bike, too. You can come across those same views if you take the trail from Kettles Recreation Area to Fort Ebey Loop. Covering 4.4 miles, this path is shared by hikers and bikers. Although rated easy, the trail has some steep sections — it can get pretty windy, too.
Those who wish to make a big loop around the state park can combine the Lower Ridge, Hugh's Delight, Kyle's Kettle, and Hot USMC Trails. For hikers, the 7-mile loop is considered a moderate trail — but mountain bikers might face difficulties with the tight switchbacks and inclines. Along the way, you'll come across all the highlights of the park, from the fort and bunker to the gorgeous panoramas.
Enjoy fishing and beachfront recreation at Fort Ebey State Park
Anglers can bring their rods to Fort Ebey State Park to indulge in freshwater fishing at Lake Pondilla. However, you need to hike an easy, 1.4-mile loop path to get there. Because it is not accessible by car, you'll likely have the place to yourself. The small lake is teeming with smallmouth bass. Just don't forget to obtain a Washington state recreational fishing license before your trip.
If saltwater fishing is what you have in mind, the state park is open for seaweed harvesting between April 16 and May 15 (at the time of writing). You need a specific seaweed and shellfish license before engaging in this activity. Those who simply wish to bask on the shoreline can head there at low tide and admire the rugged beach. You can take a walk along the shore to observe the fascinating sea life among the tide pools. Don your swimwear as well to take a refreshing dip. Some people bring their kayaks or canoes to paddle on the water — you'll find the launch located on the grassy bank. Not only that, but you can also ride the waves on your surfboard. Meanwhile, adrenaline rush seekers can catch some airtime as they soar on a paraglider.
Of course, you can't miss the sunsets at Fort Ebey State Park, when the blue water turns fiery orange as the sun dips into the horizon. Your visit doesn't have to end yet — book one of the campsites to enjoy more outdoor fun the following day. The campground operates from March to October. Otherwise, continue your Washington getaway by driving one hour and 20 minutes to the unsung Camano Island, an alternative to San Juan with beautiful beaches and a thriving art scene.