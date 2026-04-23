One Of Arizona's Cleanest Lakes Is A Fishing Haven With Crystal-Clear Waters And Secluded Campgrounds

From saguaro-covered deserts and northern pine forests to the breathtaking Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona's outdoor adventures know no bounds. Some of the state's most pristine lakes lie in the north, and Knoll Lake's beautiful surroundings and crystal-clear waters attract those seeking a more rustic, secluded feel than popular vacation spots.

Knoll Lake is 6,880 feet in elevation on the Mogollon Rim, so it boasts some of the cleanest, clearest water among Arizona reservoirs. At roughly 75 acres and 50 feet deep, the lake is ideal for boating, but only boats with a single electric motor are permitted. It's mostly enjoyed by quiet kayakers and peaceful paddleboarders. Paddle out to explore the tiny island in the middle of the water, or stick to the shore to spot wildlife active in the Mogollon Rim area, like elk, wild turkeys, or even a bald eagle.

Knoll Lake sits between three airports; it's around 86 miles from Show Low Regional Airport, 92 miles from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, and 137 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which offers the widest range of flights. It's also just 54.3 miles from Payson, but there's no public transport to the lake, so you'll need a vehicle to access the remote roads that lead to this stunning wilderness retreat.