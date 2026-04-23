One Of Arizona's Cleanest Lakes Is A Fishing Haven With Crystal-Clear Waters And Secluded Campgrounds
From saguaro-covered deserts and northern pine forests to the breathtaking Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona's outdoor adventures know no bounds. Some of the state's most pristine lakes lie in the north, and Knoll Lake's beautiful surroundings and crystal-clear waters attract those seeking a more rustic, secluded feel than popular vacation spots.
Knoll Lake is 6,880 feet in elevation on the Mogollon Rim, so it boasts some of the cleanest, clearest water among Arizona reservoirs. At roughly 75 acres and 50 feet deep, the lake is ideal for boating, but only boats with a single electric motor are permitted. It's mostly enjoyed by quiet kayakers and peaceful paddleboarders. Paddle out to explore the tiny island in the middle of the water, or stick to the shore to spot wildlife active in the Mogollon Rim area, like elk, wild turkeys, or even a bald eagle.
Knoll Lake sits between three airports; it's around 86 miles from Show Low Regional Airport, 92 miles from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, and 137 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which offers the widest range of flights. It's also just 54.3 miles from Payson, but there's no public transport to the lake, so you'll need a vehicle to access the remote roads that lead to this stunning wilderness retreat.
Enjoy the stillness in this fishing paradise
From Payson, you'll follow Highway 260 until you reach Rim Road. Take this until you get to Forest Road 295E on the right, and then look for another right turn into Knoll Lake. Tempted by a striking viewpoint on route? Your road trip through northern Arizona's scenic Rim drive will bring you to some remarkable vistas, so take your time.
Anglers consider this a great fishing spot, but neighboring Mogollon Rim provides an alternative option on days when fish are inactive. In the lake, you'll find plentiful rainbow trout thanks to regular stock from the Arizona Game & Fish Department, as well as brown trout, brook trout, and green sunfish. Knoll Lake visitors recommend PowerBait, worms, or salmon eggs for catching a scaly beauty, and like most lakes, your best luck will follow a winter that replenishes low water levels. Nick Chlupsa, a manager of a lake store in the state, told AZ Family, "Whenever we have a good winter, the lakes are really high. Fishing's better." Be sure to have a valid permit from Arizona Game & Fish so you can spend the day on this spellbinding lake that's rated 4.8 stars by Fishbrain.
A fishing trip is almost always more fun in summer, and the warm season around the Knoll Lake area lasts from May to September, with average highs of 77 degrees Fahrenheit and up to 83 degrees in July. Whether you're fishing from the shore or bobbing on the water, take plenty of sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat for protection. At the end of the day, bring your catch back to a tranquil, picturesque campground.
Knoll Lake's campgrounds are a serene escape
Part of Knoll Lake's charm is its blissful calm, creating a slow-paced retreat from city life. A day trip is enjoyable, but to fully immerse yourself in the area's solitude, check out the campgrounds. Arizona has some of the most scenic lake campgrounds, and Knoll Lake lives up to this reputation. Due to its isolation, some campgrounds require a bit of a drive, but Bear Canyon Lake's campground is around 14 miles away if you plan to explore both lakes. Or, if Knoll Lake is the main attraction, it has its own campground open from mid-May to mid-September.
Sites are first-come, first-served, and you can check in after 2 p.m. and check out before 11 a.m. One of 30 single sites will cost you $20 per night and accommodate up to eight people and two vehicles. If you're visiting with a larger group, one of three double sites costs $40 per night and can take up to 16 people and four vehicles. There's potable water, picnic tables, and toilets, but if you prefer to sleep someplace with four walls, one of the closest hotels, Kohl's Ranch Lodge, is around an hour's drive away. It's well-rated with a fun cabin vibe, so you get a taste of the outdoors even if you're not sleeping in a tent.
Don't head home without visiting Mogollon Rim Viewpoint, around 8.7 miles away from Knoll Lake. This epic lookout is well worth the journey and has a rating of 5 stars on Google, offering some of the best views in the area. Visit to spot wildlife or take in one of those famously jaw-dropping Arizona sunsets. One visitor said, "For nature lovers, this place is amazing!! A must-visit, just to relax and get away even for a day trip!"