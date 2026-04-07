Arizona's 5 Most Scenic Lake Campgrounds In The White Mountains, According To Reviews
Arizona is best known for its vast deserts with dramatic canyons, saguaro cactuses, and self-care sanctuaries (such as this luxurious retreat set in Sedona's "mystical energy vortex"). Its major metropolises, like Phoenix, Mesa, and Scottsdale, where big city amenities are tucked in the Sonoran desert, further amplify this archetypal scenery. But what if we told you there's a side of the Grand Canyon State that contradicts this sun and succulent ecosystem? As you head east, Arizona's White Mountains — spanning with 227 soaring summits, thickets of ponderosa pines, and turquoise highland lakes — reveal the state's lesser-known traits and create a scenic juxtaposition to the arid climate and low-lying terrains that it's famous for.
While the White Mountains remain a blip for tourists, for locals from Phoenix and Tucson, it's a go-to hub (around a four hour drive) to beat the heat. Folks heading here can enjoy its serene mountain towns, varied hiking, wildflower-filled meadows, and incredible lakeside camping. These campgrounds make it easy to set a base steps from water, launch your kayak, wake up early for a hike, and see the stars at night — basically, indulge in the best outdoor experiences. Some are even tucked in or near the valleys within high-elevation towns, so you're never far away from amenities.
After some careful research, we've landed on this list of the most scenic lake campgrounds in Arizona's White Mountains. While any you'd choose would be scenic, the best spots are more than the views.
1. Fool Hollow Lake Campgrounds
Part of the Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area (a scenic lake park that's a top spot for water recreation), this campground is set beneath the shady woodlands of the world's largest contiguous ponderosa pine forests, so the ever-present rustling of leaves and birdsongs are a given. The camp loops wind around thickets of pines, and the sites are peppered in a tiered terrain for lake views. Some campers may have to walk a few steps to reach the loch, where activities like kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and boating are available to boot.
The site scores a 4.7 on the dyrt and 4.8 on Google. One camper wrote, "Probably one of the nicest campgrounds we've stayed at, ever. Can't beat the price, accommodations abundant & well cared for. Lots of shade in the RV campsites, and this place has space to roam. We got the very last spot... I can see why it's full." Other park goers resonated, and also appreciated the location right outside the slower-paced town of Show Low, where creature comforts (like restaurants, gear, and local shops) are accessible.
The Fool Hollow Lake Campgrounds has 29 tent-only sites (restricted for RVers) and 82 sites with hookups — including some with sewer hookups. More details of your campsite are on azstateparks.com. Reviewers advise paying attention to avoid booking double sites (intended for a smaller group) if you want privacy. Bathrooms with showers, a dump station, and water are all available on-site, and nightly fees start at $25.
2. Rainbow Campground, Big Lake
For a 9,000-foot elevation, Big Lake astounds with its vast expanse of water — spanning 532 acres — tucked in White Mountains' forested valleys. Located about an hour southwest of Springerville (Arizona's "Gateway to the White Mountains"), it's a prominent escape to soak in mountain serenity and enjoy trout fishing and boating in a sublime landscape. There are many tent and RV sites around the shoreline. But if you have to choose one from the smattering of options, Rainbow Campground, with a 4.8 rating on Google and 4.7 on recreation.gov, reigns supreme among campers.
With 153 spacious sites spread across six loops, there are both first-come, first-serve, and reservable options. Only a few of the reservable bookings have hookups, but they all feature cooking grates, rings, and tables for cozy marshmallow nights. Showers (chargeable), flush toilets, a dump station, and trash facilities are available. Forgot any essentials? The recreation area has a store offering tackle, food, ice, licenses, fuel, and boat rentals. One reviewer wrote, "Beautiful area to be camping in. First time camping in Arizona and I'd say I would easily come back here. I've been to Sedona, Flagstaff, Phoenix and stayed but these mountains took the cake."
Many reviewers admire the setting. You're looking at vistas of lush alpine meadows frequented by skunks, mule deer, and elk, alongside rolling peaks and dense spruce-fir forests in all directions. Block your visit between July and August to feast your eyes on wildflower blooms in purple, yellow, and red that sweep across the meadows!
3. Hawley Lake Campground
Perched at 8,500 feet in the White Mountain Apache tribal lands, the Hawley Lake Campground offers a remote retreat with over 100 tent/RV sites close to the lake's shoreline. Around an hour away from Greer (Arizona's highest-elevation town), the journey involves winding through the SR 260 that puts some thrilling landscapes on display, but also steep turns to be mindful of. When you arrive, the reward is a campground framed by turquoise waters, wooded peaks, and high-altitude clouds for picturesque sunrises and sunsets.
The Hawley Lake Campground garners a 4.5 rating on Google for its scenery, maintenance, excellent angling opportunities, and wildlife. You will see free-roaming cows, wild horses, Canadian geese, and maybe even encounter a bear or two (learn to bear-proof your campsite). One reviewer shared, "Beautiful campground with great spacing closer to lake. Wonderful place to see the stars." You'll need a tribal permit to camp — starts at $15 per night — or fish at Hawley Lake, which can be obtained from vendors such as Hon-Dah Convenience Store (it falls on the way when you road trip from major cities).
Open year-round, it's a place to discover White Mountains' wild charm — it's an easy-going weekend retreat where you can boat across calm waters, fish, and enjoy nights filled with bonfire banter. Facilities like water, toilets, and a store (cash only) are available, but only from Memorial Day through Labor Day; wintertime visitors are pretty much on their own. Rustic cabin stays are also an option for those who need four walls.
4. Show Low Lake Campground
Another fantastic lakeside camping spot is Show Low Lake Campground within the town of Show Low, an under-the-radar city within Arizona's White Mountains. It gets a 4.2-rating from over 700 reviewers on Google, with users gushing about the site's closeness to water, friendly host, and proximity to stores like Walmart. Though a few complained about the restroom's maintenance and the low water levels. "Show Low Lake campground is awesome! Campsites are spacious, shower and store, plus playground for the little ones, and of course the Lake is beautiful plenty of activities, fishing, hiking or just taking it all in. You will just want to make this a family tradition of coming all Summer long," one visitor shared.
The campground offers 75 vehicle-accessible sites, including a handful of electric hookup sites (30-amp), with shower facilities, a convenience store, and a fire ring with BBQ grill (at each site) to make longer vacations comfortable. Tucked near the shoreline, the sites are pine-shaded and offer easy water access to the 100-acre Show Low Lake, so you can kayak or fish and enjoy uninterrupted mountain scenery when the whim strikes. This campground fits so easily into a summer getaway — but reservations are essential in the peak season, with nightly fees starting at $34.
5. Spillway Campground
Only two hours from Phoenix and tucked in the wider Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Spillway Campground is another base in Arizona's White Mountains. It's the remote retreat if you fancy paddling in a scenic highland lake, roaming around in mountain meadows, and soaking up the verdant setting of conifer forests. With just 26 tent/RV sites, it's one of the smaller campgrounds, but it gets lots of love — scoring a 4.6 rating on Recreation.gov and a 4.5 on Google. One visitor shared, "Awesome campground, close to the water, each site is spread out so you're not on top of one another."
Open seasonally from May 1 through October 31, facilities at each site include tables, grills, and fire pits, while the campgrounds have vault toilets and drinking water — but no showers. Some of these sites are right on the banks for uninterrupted views of the rolling peaks. For those who want to make a splash on the lake and need gear, you can snag boat rentals, fishing tackle, licenses, firewood, groceries, and alcohol at Woods Canyon Lake Store & Marina.
Hikers can embark on the looped path around the lake — a 3.5-mile route covering the shoreline with peaceful viewpoints to stop and admire the landscapes. Like to meander or horseback ride in green meadows? The Woods Canyon Horse Loop is a 5.2-mile moderately challenging trail. It's popular in July and August, when you can see colorful wildflowers. The elevated setting (7,500 feet) keeps temperatures pleasant so you can immerse yourself in the wild landscapes.
Methodology
Our first step to pinpoint these campgrounds in Arizona's White Mountains involved digging on Google and Recreation.gov to find out the oft-mentioned/highly-rated campgrounds that can be categorized as "lakeside." This was based on choosing sites located on the shoreline or just a few steps away from the loch for easy access.
While all were scenic with sweeping mountain views and a lush shoreline, our choice of eligible campgrounds was ultimately about whether the practical details — like maintenance, proximity to rentals/towns, camper reviews, water activities — helped those heading to enjoy these vistas and the surrounding outdoors for a few days. The final list is a curated selection based on geographical diversity and ratings (4 stars or higher) on multiple platforms, with each offering its own memorable take on this lesser-known side of the Grand Canyon State.