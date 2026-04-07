Arizona's 5 Most Scenic Lake Campgrounds In The White Mountains, According To Reviews

Arizona is best known for its vast deserts with dramatic canyons, saguaro cactuses, and self-care sanctuaries (such as this luxurious retreat set in Sedona's "mystical energy vortex"). Its major metropolises, like Phoenix, Mesa, and Scottsdale, where big city amenities are tucked in the Sonoran desert, further amplify this archetypal scenery. But what if we told you there's a side of the Grand Canyon State that contradicts this sun and succulent ecosystem? As you head east, Arizona's White Mountains — spanning with 227 soaring summits, thickets of ponderosa pines, and turquoise highland lakes — reveal the state's lesser-known traits and create a scenic juxtaposition to the arid climate and low-lying terrains that it's famous for.

While the White Mountains remain a blip for tourists, for locals from Phoenix and Tucson, it's a go-to hub (around a four hour drive) to beat the heat. Folks heading here can enjoy its serene mountain towns, varied hiking, wildflower-filled meadows, and incredible lakeside camping. These campgrounds make it easy to set a base steps from water, launch your kayak, wake up early for a hike, and see the stars at night — basically, indulge in the best outdoor experiences. Some are even tucked in or near the valleys within high-elevation towns, so you're never far away from amenities.

After some careful research, we've landed on this list of the most scenic lake campgrounds in Arizona's White Mountains. While any you'd choose would be scenic, the best spots are more than the views.