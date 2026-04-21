Arizona's Unsung Getaway Is A Friendly Community With Mountain Hiking, Scenic Views, And A Unique Museum

Southern Arizona is a vast land full of travel-worthy destinations. It's anchored by its major city, Tucson, several prominent mountain ranges, and the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert. While Tucson, known as "the Old Pueblo," is home to Fourth Avenue, the hip historic district and entertainment hub full of art, shops, and diverse dining, the rural communities outside the city limits also attract travelers. One of these is Dragoon, an unsung retreat where a distinctive museum experience and mountain hiking and views await.

Dragoon, with a population of just over 200 (via World Population Review), is a friendly, unincorporated community in Arizona's Cochise County. It's nestled between the Dragoon Mountains to the southeast and the Little Dragoon Mountains to the northwest. The area was first inhabited by a Chiricahua Apache Tribe and their leader, Cochise, who set up a command post in the region. Dragoon was established in 1880 as a mining town, followed by use as a mail stagecoach and railroad stop. The mountain range and town were named after the U.S. Army's 3rd Cavalry Dragoon unit, who carried musket dragoons as their weapon of choice.

Given its remote location in the Arizona desert, you need a car to reach Dragoon. There's no public transporation, and it's located about 59 miles east of the Tucson International Airport. Anchored by the boulder-lined Texas Canyon and the Cochise Stronghold, Dragoon often flies under the radar among travel destinations, but it's small-town feel, culture, history, and stunning outdoor landscape make for a friendly, peaceful, and slow-paced experience.