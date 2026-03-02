Arizona's Affordable Retirement Community Southeast Of Tucson Is Near Mountain Views, Outdoor Adventures, And Wineries

Arizona is home to diverse landscapes ripe with travel-worthy destinations, which showcase desert views and rugged mountain beauty. Its affordability and ample sunshine have also made it a hotbed for those in their retirement years. After all, there are several state spots where all you need is social security to live on, and quiet cities like Coolidge are considered a retiree's dream, with a low cost of living, golf courses, and ample desert scenery. Outside of Southern Arizona's largest city of Tucson — a popular metropolitan retirement haven — is Sunsites, where affordability, outdoor activities, and stunning vistas entice both retiring seniors and visitors alike.

The rural Sunsites is adjacent to the historic mining ghost town of Pearce, and it was designed as a residential retirement community in the 1960s. Sunsites is located approximately 85 miles southeast of Tucson in Cochise County, but don't let its remote location fool you. U.S. Highway 191 is the main highway through Sunsites, and the town is 76 miles from Tucson International Airport, which you can get to on Interstate 10. The town of approximately 800 residents is car-dependent, with very limited transportation options.

To support the retirement lifestyle, the Sunsites Community Association offers affordable memberships for less than $50 annually, for both individuals and businesses desiring to get involved in the community. Additionally, the SCA offers regular neighborhood events, such as Independence Day and New Years Eve Celebrations, which take place in the adjacent Evelyn Williams Memorial Park. Some of these are free, while others require tickets, which cost under $15 each, at the time of writing. Sunsites is still primarily retirement-based, but the neighborhood is welcoming to all who desire a quieter lifestyle, including travelers who desire the serenity of its natural beauty without breaking the bank.