Arizona's Affordable Retirement Community Southeast Of Tucson Is Near Mountain Views, Outdoor Adventures, And Wineries

Arizona is home to diverse landscapes ripe with travel-worthy destinations, which showcase desert views and rugged mountain beauty. Its affordability and ample sunshine have also made it a hotbed for those in their retirement years. After all, there are several state spots where all you need is social security to live on, and quiet cities like Coolidge are considered a retiree's dream, with a low cost of living, golf courses, and ample desert scenery. Outside of Southern Arizona's largest city of Tucson — a popular metropolitan retirement haven — is Sunsites, where affordability, outdoor activities, and stunning vistas entice both retiring seniors and visitors alike.
The rural Sunsites is adjacent to the historic mining ghost town of Pearce, and it was designed as a residential retirement community in the 1960s. Sunsites is located approximately 85 miles southeast of Tucson in Cochise County, but don't let its remote location fool you. U.S. Highway 191 is the main highway through Sunsites, and the town is 76 miles from Tucson International Airport, which you can get to on Interstate 10. The town of approximately 800 residents is car-dependent, with very limited transportation options.
To support the retirement lifestyle, the Sunsites Community Association offers affordable memberships for less than $50 annually, for both individuals and businesses desiring to get involved in the community. Additionally, the SCA offers regular neighborhood events, such as Independence Day and New Years Eve Celebrations, which take place in the adjacent Evelyn Williams Memorial Park. Some of these are free, while others require tickets, which cost under $15 each, at the time of writing. Sunsites is still primarily retirement-based, but the neighborhood is welcoming to all who desire a quieter lifestyle, including travelers who desire the serenity of its natural beauty without breaking the bank.
Explore the great outdoors and mountain landscapes in Sunsites, Arizona
The striking mountain views that surround Sunsites come from the Dragoon Mountains, which span 25 miles and include the over-7,000-foot Mount Glenn. Contained within the Coronado National Forest, the Dragoons are known for tantalizing granite boulder formations, dramatic canyons, and the historic Cochise Stronghold. Sitting at a 5,000-foot elevation, the Stronghold is a geological natural wonder, popular for hiking and rock climbing. The Stronghold gets its name from Cochise, a Chiricahua Apache chief who once lived in the area.
To fully explore the Stronghold, you can take the approximately 5-mile one-way Cochise Trail, which is of moderate difficulty and offers a scenic hike through the national forest. To opt for something less strenuous, embark on the self-guided Nature Trail — which is approximately half-a-mile in length — or the accessible 400-foot Stronghold History trail. There's a modest day use fee, and the area accepts the America the Beautiful senior pass for those ages 62 and older.
Just as majestic is the Chiricahua National Monument, which lies within the area's other visible mountain range, the Chiricahua Mountains. Described as "a wonderland of rocks" by the National Park Service, the monument can be experienced via an 8-mile Bonita Canyon Scenic Drive. The drive ends at Massai Point, which offers panoramic views from its 6,870-foot plateau. Also at the monument, you can check out the visitor center, the Faraway Ranch Historic District, the Organ Pipe Formation, and 17 miles of hiking trails. The best part is that the park has no entrance fee.
Sample wine and stay overnight in Sunsites, Arizona
After venturing through Southern Arizona's rugged beauty, you'll want to indulge in the tastes of the region by discovering its wine. The Willcox American Viticultural Area, located in the Sulphur Springs Valley, is home to over 20 wineries that comprise 74% of Arizona's grapes, making it the largest wine-producing region in the state. Visit during the annual Willcox Wine Country Spring Festival, which showcases the wineries. Tickets range from $15 to $45, at the time of writing.
Just 5 miles from Sunsites, 1764 Vineyards offers tastings on Thursday through Sunday, on a 30-acre property with scenic views of the Cochise Stronghold and the surrounding valley. Also nearby is the Four Tails Vineyard, open for tours and tastings by appointment. Four Tails' Sonoita Tasting Room, a little over an hour from Sunsites, is open on Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Golden Rule Vineyards, less than 30 minutes away in Willcox, features 11 varietals to sample, as well as hand-grown Cochise pistachios.
There's not a lot to choose from for accommodations in Sunsites itself, except for the 11-room Inn at Sunsites, offering amenities such as a microwave, a refrigerator, Wi-Fi, pet-friendly rooms, and picturesque panoramas. Nightly rates are reasonable, typically less than $120 per night, at the time of writing. The Yaqui Hideout Lavender Farm in Pearce offers three private rooms, as well as horse pens, on its 4-acre property, with similar price rates. Several vineyards feature Harvest Host and Hipcamp options for those with RVs and tents. While traveling through Southern Arizona, there's another affordable Arizona town with trails and rugged mountain beauty, Mammoth, about 129 miles away on Tucson's northeast side.