Near Downtown Memphis Is A Historic Tennessee State Park Packed With Outdoor Recreation
In addition to its blues and rock 'n' roll roots, Memphis is also pretty well known for its sprawling park system. There are more than 150 green spaces scattered across the Tennessee city, many filled with playgrounds, walking paths, and lots of scenic views. You can find all the same outdoor fun, plus a wealth of history, at T.O. Fuller State Park, which is just a short 9-mile drive from downtown Memphis. The historic park was established in the late 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a work relief program that gave men jobs during the Great Depression.
Originally called Shelby County Negro State Park, the Jim Crow-era recreation area was the first state park east of the Mississippi River to be accessible to African Americans, according to Tennessee State Parks. The property was renamed in the early 1940s after Dr. Thomas O. Fuller, an African American educator and Baptist minister who served the local community. Today, the storied state park is open to all visitors. And since it is located in Tennessee – one of the welcoming states where state parks are free to visit – you don't have to pay an entrance fee to get in.
Sift through Native American history at T.O. Fuller State Park
T.O. Fuller State Park encompasses more than 1,100 acres, so there's plenty more history to sift through in this part of Memphis. The lands were once occupied by ancestral Indigenous peoples, and traces of their culture can still be found on the west side of the park today at the C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa, which could easily rank among the best historic sites to visit in Tennessee.
The hard-working men of the Civilian Conservation Corps stumbled upon the remnants of an ancient Native American village and burial mounds dating back to 1000 AD while digging out a swimming area. At the museum and archaeological site, run by the University of Memphis, you can see fascinating exhibits and various artifacts stemming from the Mississippian Period. There's even a replica abode you can tour to get a glimpse into how Indigenous peoples lived in the region back then. "It was very interesting to learn the history of this area," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "The exhibits were exceptionally well-done. My favorite was the one about medicinal herbs and plants."
Just a quick note: Although admission to the state park is free, the museum does charge $6 for adults and $4 for kids between the ages of 4 and 11, at the time of writing. For another family-friendly learning experience, stop by the Interpretive Nature and Education Center on the other side of T.O. Fuller State Park to learn more about the lands and the native critters that call them home. Guided tours are $4 for adults and $2 for children.
Take a hike, do a bit of wildlife watching, or go for a swim
T.O. Fuller State Park has a handful of hiking trails to roam for every skill level. If you want to see the Chucalissa Indian Village, tackle the Discovery Trail. The moderately challenging looped path covers about 4 miles of ground in total, with nearly 400 feet of elevation gain. Tread carefully as you go because several hikers have shared warnings online about fallen trees and seemingly rickety bridges. "A LOT of inclines," another rambler wrote on AllTrails. "But over all absolutely gorgeous, [saw] some deer, lots of flowers and it did smell super beautiful. Lots of bugs and webs so be prepared."
With all the birds around T.O. Fuller State Park, the recreation area is a fitting addition to our list of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Do a little birding along the bike-friendly Tires to Trails route near the interpretive center. The rubbery path is made from thousands of recycled tires and makes for an easier jaunt, spanning only about 2.5 miles. You'll find a huge swimming pool nearby, too, available with a $7 admission fee, at the time of writing. It's usually open seasonally, so be sure to check out the park's website for updated hours. If you want to enjoy the grounds longer, stay overnight in the woodsy campground, which has dozens of RV-friendly campsites that can be reserved online.