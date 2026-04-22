Near Downtown Memphis Is A Historic Tennessee State Park Packed With Outdoor Recreation

T.O. Fuller State Park encompasses more than 1,100 acres, so there's plenty more history to sift through in this part of Memphis. The lands were once occupied by ancestral Indigenous peoples, and traces of their culture can still be found on the west side of the park today at the C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa, which could easily rank among the best historic sites to visit in Tennessee.

The hard-working men of the Civilian Conservation Corps stumbled upon the remnants of an ancient Native American village and burial mounds dating back to 1000 AD while digging out a swimming area. At the museum and archaeological site, run by the University of Memphis, you can see fascinating exhibits and various artifacts stemming from the Mississippian Period. There's even a replica abode you can tour to get a glimpse into how Indigenous peoples lived in the region back then. "It was very interesting to learn the history of this area," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "The exhibits were exceptionally well-done. My favorite was the one about medicinal herbs and plants."

Just a quick note: Although admission to the state park is free, the museum does charge $6 for adults and $4 for kids between the ages of 4 and 11, at the time of writing. For another family-friendly learning experience, stop by the Interpretive Nature and Education Center on the other side of T.O. Fuller State Park to learn more about the lands and the native critters that call them home. Guided tours are $4 for adults and $2 for children.