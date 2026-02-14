5 Tennessee Historic Sites To Visit That Feel Stuck In Time

Long before Tennessee was settled by Europeans, prehistoric indigenous civilizations built settlements along the banks of Tennessee's rivers. Many of these prehistoric sites were razed and lost from history to make way for modern developments. Yet one that remains remarkably well-preserved — and the biggest ancient mound site in Tennessee, per TN.gov — is the Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park. The mound complex, located on a bluff by the Forked Deer River, dates back to what's known as the Middle Woodland Period, lasting from A.D. 0 to A.D. 500. In fact, the complex holds the tallest Middle Woodland Mound, named Saul's Mound, in the country.

The whole park is nearly 400 acres, with 13 confirmed earthwork mounds. Pinson Mounds is about a 10-minute drive outside of Henderson, a little city with cute shops and coffee spots, and just under two hours from Memphis. It's free to enter, and inside, there's a small network of trails that range in length from 0.2 miles to nearly 2.5 miles, depending on how much you want to see. The trails get very positive feedback from visitors. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "The concrete walking paths are always beautifully kept and if you want something more adventurous, the trail through the woods is phenomenal!"

One thing you can't miss while at Pinson Mounds — if mobility allows it — is climbing up steep stairs to the top of Saul's Mound. For about the first 1,000 years of its existence, this mound was the highest human-made site in the U.S., according to The Tennessee Magazine. It's believed to be the middle mound of a wider mound complex functioning as an astronomical calendar. There's a viewing platform at the top that grants visitors expansive views of the surrounding Tennessee floodplain.