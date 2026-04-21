The 13 Most Underrated, Dreamy Tropical Islands In The World

When you're planning a tropical island getaway, many of the same places tend to pop up in search results. You know the ones, places like Hawaii, Bali, the Bahamas, and the Maldives. Those islands are popular for a reason: They are some of the most beautiful islands in the world, after all. However, they aren't the only options out there.

If you do a little extra research, many lesser-known islands offer the same kind of natural beauty, just without the heavy development and crowds. In some cases, they are a bit harder to reach, though. Perhaps you have to take an extra flight or boat transfer, and that alone may be enough to deter some travelers. For some other lesser-visited islands, they are simply overshadowed by nearby destinations that are more heavily marketed to tourists.

These underrated islands haven't been built up in the same way and are not suffering from overtourism like many popular destinations. Because these islands don't see the same volume of visitors, you'll have more room to explore and take things at your own pace, and you may not need to book tours months in advance or figure out dinner reservations for every night of your trip. For travelers willing to travel a little further and look beyond the well-known islands, these island destinations offer a dreamy getaway that feels more relaxed right from the start.