Between Knoxville And Roanoke Is A Breathtaking Mountain Lake For Fishing, Trails, And Paddling
Travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, should not be complete without visiting Indian Mountain State Park. Just outside of the city, it is perfect for camping, hiking, and fishing with vibrant fall colors. And if you like that, you might be interested in driving northeast towards Roanoke, Virginia's 'Star City of the South,' which is a popular hub for craft brews, local art, and mountain trails. This is because approximately halfway between Roanoke and Knoxville, sits South Holston Lake, offering hundreds of miles of shoreline and water for you to take advantage of for fishing, paddling, and hitting the trails.
South Holston Lake covers 7,580 acres, and 60% of its shoreline touches the Cherokee National Forest. It is considered one of Tennessee's top two lakes and the very best in the region for smallmouth bass fishing. That being said, the lake is full of other species, including largemouth bass, white bass, crappie, walleye, several types of trout, catfish, and more. If you don't have your own gear, don't worry, because the Virginia Creeper Fly Shop is a full-service fly shop in Abingdon serving those anglers looking to stock up on gear and supplies. Just keep in mind, though, that an annual South Holston Fishing License is necessary to fish on the lake. The license costs $21 at the time of writing.
A paradise for paddling
Given that the Roanoke River Blueway is a top urban kayaking spot in the country, it should be no surprise that the greater region offers tons of boating opportunities as well. South Holston Lake is the biggest lake in the TriCities area (Tennessee/Virginia/North Carolina), and kayaking, canoeing, or paddleboarding here comes with views of Mount Holston standing tall in the background. Bald eagles were reintroduced to the area in the 1990s, so definitely remember to keep an eye out for them. Mallards, loons, buffleheads, ring-billed gulls, water snakes, turtles, and muskrats are also commonly seen in the area. Being on the water provides an unparalleled vantage point to watch wildlife. It is, however, wise to stay as close to the shore as possible, so as to avoid getting in the way of powerboats.
Stand up paddle boards and kayaks can be rented in the town of Abingdon from SoHo Xcursions. Prices for these range from $10 to $35, depending on the duration of time you'd like to rent them for. If you're looking for motorized boats suitable for bigger parties, Painter Creek Marina in Bristol offers options starting at $375 for the day or $50 per hour. There are two public boat launches in the area — one in Avens and the other in Whitaker Hollow Park. Both are concrete ramps.
Exploring trails around South Holston Lake
While the South Holston Lake area offers several hiking options, the Spillway Trail and the Blue Loop Little Oak Mountain Trail are the most popular choices on the south shore. The South Holston Lake Loop Trail is a moderately challenging three-mile hike that takes between 60 and 90 minutes to complete, depending on your walking pace. Although a somewhat popular trail given the opportunities for bird watching and views of Little Oak Mountain present here, it's not impossible to enjoy your hike in relative peace and quiet. A word of warning, though: many hikers on AllTrails have complained that several parts of the trail are overgrown with foliage and not very clearly marked, so prepare in advance and remember to double-check directions.
The Spillway Trail spans three-and-a-half miles and takes about two hours to complete. It is a moderately challenging route, but you're rewarded for your efforts with beautiful views of the lake, mountains, and a dam. Hikers on AllTrails have commented on the tranquil nature of the hike, with one hiker saying, "Super quiet and peaceful walk that leads to a cool place to sit by the lake and soak in the sun."
The best option to travel to South Holston Lake from Roanoke is to drive on I-81. This drive takes approximately two-and-a-half hours. If you're driving from Knoxville, however, the drive will be roughly two hours, depending on traffic. Once in South Holston Lake, you have the option of camping. Camping in the Little Oak Campgrounds in Bristol gets you closer to the lake. This campground is open from April 6 to November 2. However, it's important to note that stays are limited to a maximum of 14 days, and site fees are $12 per night. If you're not looking to rough it and would prefer to stay in a hotel instead, the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Bristol offers a comfortable three-star stay in the city.