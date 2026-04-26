Between Knoxville And Roanoke Is A Breathtaking Mountain Lake For Fishing, Trails, And Paddling

While the South Holston Lake area offers several hiking options, the Spillway Trail and the Blue Loop Little Oak Mountain Trail are the most popular choices on the south shore. The South Holston Lake Loop Trail is a moderately challenging three-mile hike that takes between 60 and 90 minutes to complete, depending on your walking pace. Although a somewhat popular trail given the opportunities for bird watching and views of Little Oak Mountain present here, it's not impossible to enjoy your hike in relative peace and quiet. A word of warning, though: many hikers on AllTrails have complained that several parts of the trail are overgrown with foliage and not very clearly marked, so prepare in advance and remember to double-check directions.

The Spillway Trail spans three-and-a-half miles and takes about two hours to complete. It is a moderately challenging route, but you're rewarded for your efforts with beautiful views of the lake, mountains, and a dam. Hikers on AllTrails have commented on the tranquil nature of the hike, with one hiker saying, "Super quiet and peaceful walk that leads to a cool place to sit by the lake and soak in the sun."

The best option to travel to South Holston Lake from Roanoke is to drive on I-81. This drive takes approximately two-and-a-half hours. If you're driving from Knoxville, however, the drive will be roughly two hours, depending on traffic. Once in South Holston Lake, you have the option of camping. Camping in the Little Oak Campgrounds in Bristol gets you closer to the lake. This campground is open from April 6 to November 2. However, it's important to note that stays are limited to a maximum of 14 days, and site fees are $12 per night. If you're not looking to rough it and would prefer to stay in a hotel instead, the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Bristol offers a comfortable three-star stay in the city.