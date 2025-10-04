Just Outside Knoxville Is A Quiet Tennessee State Park To Camp, Hike, And Fish With Vibrant Fall Color

Tennessee is dotted with an abundance of picturesque state parks, from Big Ridge State Park with lake and mountain views to the gorges, waterfalls, and scenic trails at South Cumberland State Park. But if fiery fall foliage is what you seek, Indian Mountain State Park is the place to be. Despite being a year-round destination, the crimson and amber canopy makes this haven all the more striking, with gorgeous hikes exposing you to the full spectrum of autumn hues. It's the best time to breathe in the crisp mountain air and cooler temperatures while still engaging in activities like camping, kayaking, fishing, and birdwatching.

Covering 203 acres, Indian Mountain State Park is located on the Tennessee-Kentucky border near the city of Jellico. This wonderful natural escape wasn't always this verdant — in fact, it was once a barren strip mine that's been transformed into an outdoor oasis. When there was no more coal left to mine, the site closed down, and the area became desolate. Luckily, community efforts combined with help from the state revived the land, and since 1971, Indian Mountain State Park has been a sanctuary to unwind, venture out, and embrace the wilderness. Indian Mountain State Park is a one-hour drive from Knoxville, while Chattanooga is just over 2.5 hours away by car. Meanwhile, those who live in Lexington, Kentucky, considered America's "Horse Capital" with friendly charm, can arrive in less than two hours.