Missouri's Creekside State Park Is A Mountainous Midwest Gem With Quiet Camping, Fishing, And Trails

Besides the simple art of relaxing in nature, more active folks can find plenty to do at the Sam A. Baker State Park. Anglers have opportunities to fish for bass, bluegill, sunfish, and catfish. According to YouTuber Show Me Creeks, "Sam A. Baker State Park has some beautiful water, smallmouth, largemouth, and rock bass," with some excellent wading spots for anglers in both the cool, clear Big Creek and the warmer, murkier St. Francis River. Those who prefer to fish from their own crafts can find a boat ramp conveniently located on the St. Francis River, right near one of the campgrounds.

In addition, the property is crisscrossed by a network of trails for both hikers and equestrians, ranging in difficulty from moderate to difficult due to their rugged nature. For some sublime Japanese-style forest bathing, invigorating uphill climbs, lovely river views, and even some refreshing swimming holes, be sure to explore some of these trails. One of the more popular routes according to AllTrails is the Shut-in Trail and Mudlick Loop, a 2.7-mile loop that takes 60 to 90 minutes to complete. An AllTrails reviewer wrote, "Great trail! The river view is great. The hike up to the scenic cliff view is a good incline. Defiantly [sic] one of the more moderate hikes for Missouri." If you're interested in more beautiful trails in southern Missouri, consider the Greer Trail, which winds past the state's second-largest spring and is brimming with wildflowers in season.

Besides hiking or horseback riding, another way to explore this park is via a float trip on the St. Francis River. Visitors can rent canoes, six-person rafts, and sit-on-top kayaks at the park store. If you're curious about kayaking but don't have much experience, sit-on-top kayaks are quite easy to use. They allow for easier entry and exit compared to sit-in kayaks, so you can slide off your kayak for a dip in the cool river whenever you feel like it.