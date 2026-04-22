This Car-Free, Affordable Way To Reach The Tip Of Cape Cod From Boston Is Perfect For Locals And Tourists
Each year, the seaside village of Provincetown attracts as many as 5 million visitors. And who can blame them? America's oldest continuous art community is a New England gem boasting award-winning beaches. The LGBTQ+ scene is vibrant and longstanding. Pedestrian-dominated Commercial Street is one of the coolest corridors in any New England town, thanks to its diverse dining and specialty shops. All summer long, "P-Town" pulses with buskers, drag shows, water sports, and locavore markets.
For thousands of visitors, the best way to get here isn't by car, but by boat. Ferries operated by Bay State Cruise Company make the 90-minute journey from Boston to Provincetown and back. The service runs every day between mid-May and mid-October, with at least three trips each way. The ferry isn't exactly cheap; one-way adult fares range from $85 to $110, but round-trip tickets are discounted, landing at $128.
For many travelers, skipping a rental car and parking fees helps offset the cost. Fortunately, you don't even have to drive. Provincetown sits at the very tip of Cape Cod, and driving here from Boston can take well over 2 hours. The Cape is beautiful, but highway driving through such low-lying terrain can get tedious, and much of this route offers limited water views. Once you arrive, you'll quickly see that Provincetown is one of the few places in the U.S. where cars are less convenient than other ways of getting around.
How to enjoy the Provincetown ferry
If you're starting out in Boston, you'll board at Long Wharf in downtown. This is one of the city's busiest waterfront areas and conveniently sits next to the New England Aquarium, making it easy to find. It's wise to buy tickets online, especially in the peak summer season.
The ferry offers indoor and outdoor seating, along with a snack bar. There are two indoor levels for cold and inclement weather, as well as several open-air decks. Many passengers prefer to stay outside for photos and fresh air, which can also help stave off seasickness. Cape Cod Bay is a prime location for whale activity, and it's possible to spot spouting humpbacks on the horizon. There's also plenty of room: Bay State's two fast ferries can carry up to 149 passengers at a time, and both vessels are wheelchair-accessible.
As you approach Provincetown, you'll spot the Pilgrim Monument, a 252-foot tower that rises over the town's rooftops. The ferry docks at MacMillan Wharf, just a 5-minute walk from the hubbub of Commercial Street. Provincetown does have a small airport with service from carriers such as JetBlue and Cape Air, but it's farther from town and would require a taxi. The ferry puts you right in the center of the action. Enjoying this town is one of the best experiences you can only have in Cape Cod.
The advantages of not driving in Provincetown
Here's one of the best parts: The ferry allows bicycles on board for $10 per bike each way. That's especially useful here — the advocacy group PeopleForBikes has ranked Provincetown the No. 1 small U.S. city for cycling. Streets are narrow and slow-moving, and much of the Cape's tip is accessible by two wheels. A popular trail begins near Pilgrims' First Landing Park and winds through the Provincetown dunes, allowing cyclists to zip from one attraction to another with ease.
Walking is just as appealing. Most of P-Town's action takes place within roughly a 3-mile radius, with plenty to explore along the way. Commercial Street is often so busy with pedestrians, cyclists, and scooters that cars move at a crawl. The town center is also packed with hotels, making it easy to walk from your room to a seafood shack, a gallery, or a bar without a second thought. Skipping a rental car can also save money — Provincetown is famously expensive, especially in the warmer months, so the less you have to spend on getting around, the better.
The ferry works well for locals and visitors alike. You can fly into Logan Airport in Boston or take an Amtrak train to Back Bay Station, then hop the ferry from there. You can also bookend your trip with tours of Beantown. Here are some go-to places to take friends when they visit Boston (that won't break the bank).