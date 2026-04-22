This Car-Free, Affordable Way To Reach The Tip Of Cape Cod From Boston Is Perfect For Locals And Tourists

Each year, the seaside village of Provincetown attracts as many as 5 million visitors. And who can blame them? America's oldest continuous art community is a New England gem boasting award-winning beaches. The LGBTQ+ scene is vibrant and longstanding. Pedestrian-dominated Commercial Street is one of the coolest corridors in any New England town, thanks to its diverse dining and specialty shops. All summer long, "P-Town" pulses with buskers, drag shows, water sports, and locavore markets.

For thousands of visitors, the best way to get here isn't by car, but by boat. Ferries operated by Bay State Cruise Company make the 90-minute journey from Boston to Provincetown and back. The service runs every day between mid-May and mid-October, with at least three trips each way. The ferry isn't exactly cheap; one-way adult fares range from $85 to $110, but round-trip tickets are discounted, landing at $128.

For many travelers, skipping a rental car and parking fees helps offset the cost. Fortunately, you don't even have to drive. Provincetown sits at the very tip of Cape Cod, and driving here from Boston can take well over 2 hours. The Cape is beautiful, but highway driving through such low-lying terrain can get tedious, and much of this route offers limited water views. Once you arrive, you'll quickly see that Provincetown is one of the few places in the U.S. where cars are less convenient than other ways of getting around.