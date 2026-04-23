Just Outside Chicago Is Illinois' Peaceful Prairieland With Scenic Trails Filled With Wildlife

There are 7 miles of trails at Goose Lake Prairie State Natural Area, where you can explore the countryside and soak up the pretty views. The 3.5-mile Prairie View Trail is one of the most popular — it takes visitors to the highest point in the area, with scenic panoramas of the prairie, marsh, and mine areas. One AllTrails user reported, "the view at the end was really scenic and peaceful," while advising of wet ground on the trails after rain. While hiking, see the prairie grassland on the Tall Grass Nature Trail, which has the biggest stand of tall grass prairie left in the state. The Sagashka Trail showcases different habitats, and you'll likely see waterfowl here.

One of the main reasons to visit Goose Lake Prairie is its access to wildlife. Deer, red fox, beavers, badgers, coyotes, and rabbits all call the prairie home, along with frogs, turtles — including snapping turtles — snakes, butterflies, and the rare papaipema moth. Birdwatching is very popular here, with some 260 species sighted in the area. You may see kestrels, hawks, and owls, along with migrating songbirds like warblers, great blue herons, and egrets. Waterfowl like ducks and geese live in the wetlands, and if you're really lucky, you might spot a kingfisher or Henslow's sparrow.