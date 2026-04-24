Where To Find The Viral Leopard Print Fishing Pole (And Is It Worth $180?)

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The hottest new accessory? A leopard-print fishing pole that's going viral. It might seem surprising at first, but it makes sense when you consider that Gen Z is obsessed with fishing, posting all over TikTok under the tag #fishtok. But is this pole the one? Does it merit becoming your go-to, the fishing gear that you bring on vacation? Let's look into it.

The rod and reel in question comes from the brand SheFish, which makes fishing gear marketed to women — in fact, the brand's slogan is "designed for her." And aesthetic design is a focus, with fishing poles available in pink, sparkly lavender, and rose gold, among other colors, and comes with a matching reel. The gear, including the viral leopard-print pole, is available at both Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops.

#Fishtok is raving about the new leopard-print pole, with one content creator calling it "the perfect rods for all my girly girls," while another called it "so cute." However, the $180 price tag has some people skeptical, with one commenter writing, "They are literally regular fishing poles marked up to $150–$180 because they're pretty ... smh."