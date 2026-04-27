Texas' New 2026 Opened Hill Country Resort Is A Family-Friendly San Antonio Escape With Beaches And Blue Lagoons

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas is a high-end property, but that doesn't stop it from drawing plenty of families seeking fun and relaxation amongst the live oaks and Hill Country scenery. To fulfill these needs, the resort's 5-acre waterpark features outdoor pools, hot tubs, a two-story waterslide, a FlowRider wave simulator, and a lazy river that lets visitors of all ages float their cares away. "Loved the lazy river, water was perfect," one guest shared in a 5-star review on Tripadvisor. Another raved, "Kids had a blast in the pool, lazy river, and beach area. So many fun activities – never had to leave! Highly recommend!"

As if the water park wasn't enough, the resort recently leveled up with the debut of The Big Spring. Made possible with technology by Crystal Lagoons, this unique 2.2-acre attraction features white sand beaches, premium cabanas, and opportunities for water sports. The whole affair brings a splash of tropical beach vibes to Hill Country without sacrificing any Texas flavor. Speaking of flavor, you'll find Aunt Di's Comfort Station right next to the lagoon. Named after a family member of the hotel's owners (the Woodbine Development Corporation), this down-home restaurant serves poolside bites and drinks.

After the sun goes down, the property keeps kids entertained with other fun features such as outdoor movies and campfires complete with s'mores. As this Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: "We had s'mores every night and loved the movie on the lawn with popcorn and blankets. The grounds are stunning and my kids are begging to go back!"