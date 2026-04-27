Texas' New 2026 Opened Hill Country Resort Is A Family-Friendly San Antonio Escape With Beaches And Blue Lagoons
While Texas is famous for barbecue, tumbleweeds, longhorn cattle, and idyllic Gulf Coast shoreline destinations (such as this affordable tropical paradise with beautiful beaches and Southern charm), Hill Country may be its crown jewel. Centrally located within the Lone Star State, this region of rolling hills and grassland is home to rivers, lakes, rock formations, and charming little towns like this underrated community with lavish comforts and natural beauty. All of this splendor draws plenty of visitors, who can now stay at the updated Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas.
Originally opened in 1993, this complex has undergone not just a complete renovation but a reimagination. The $100 million facelift and augmentation took place in several phases over three years. Now, the resort's 522 guest rooms set amongst a secluded 300 acre ranch are joined by a brand-new event venue, private villas, 35 golf bays, and a 2.2-acre artificial lagoon with cabanas and white sand beaches. The fact that the resort sits within San Antonio city limits (it's roughly 20 minutes from the airport) also means it's extremely easy to reach. Plus, once you arrive the property's range of comforts and amenities makes it perfect for the whole family.
See the renewed Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas is a high-end property, but that doesn't stop it from drawing plenty of families seeking fun and relaxation amongst the live oaks and Hill Country scenery. To fulfill these needs, the resort's 5-acre waterpark features outdoor pools, hot tubs, a two-story waterslide, a FlowRider wave simulator, and a lazy river that lets visitors of all ages float their cares away. "Loved the lazy river, water was perfect," one guest shared in a 5-star review on Tripadvisor. Another raved, "Kids had a blast in the pool, lazy river, and beach area. So many fun activities – never had to leave! Highly recommend!"
As if the water park wasn't enough, the resort recently leveled up with the debut of The Big Spring. Made possible with technology by Crystal Lagoons, this unique 2.2-acre attraction features white sand beaches, premium cabanas, and opportunities for water sports. The whole affair brings a splash of tropical beach vibes to Hill Country without sacrificing any Texas flavor. Speaking of flavor, you'll find Aunt Di's Comfort Station right next to the lagoon. Named after a family member of the hotel's owners (the Woodbine Development Corporation), this down-home restaurant serves poolside bites and drinks.
After the sun goes down, the property keeps kids entertained with other fun features such as outdoor movies and campfires complete with s'mores. As this Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: "We had s'mores every night and loved the movie on the lawn with popcorn and blankets. The grounds are stunning and my kids are begging to go back!"
Enjoy the amenities at this Hill Country stay in San Antonio
While kids will certainly relish a stay at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas, there is plenty for grown-ups to enjoy as well. This includes a strictly adults-only swimming pool shaped like the state of Texas and the Woodbine Lobby Bar, which features handcrafted cocktails in a tranquil setting. The property also hosts the 200-acre Hill Country Golf Club, which includes a 27-hole championship golf course. For those looking to practicing their swing in a virtual environment, the resort recently introduced 35 Toptracer Range golf bays.
Another new addition here is Rancher Hall, a massive event space with views of the lagoon. The 5,600-square-foot complex is surrounded by live oaks, and the interior boasts gargantuan windows that bathe the surroundings in natural light. Meanwhile, big wooden beams capture the rustic warmth Hill Country is known for.
In 2025, the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas also unveiled five 2,336-square-foot villas, which quickly became one of the property's signature attractions. Each comes with four bedrooms, a kitchen, bathrooms with soaking tubs and walk-in showers, and an outdoor patio with seating. "The Villas are a wonderful way to stay with family and allow space at the same time," one guest remarked on Tripadvisor. "Amenities allowed for optional cooking (fantastic grill) and wind down [at the] fire pit with fixings for s'mores, a win for a generational stay." For more magic in Texas Hill Country, check out this charming town of shops, delicious wine, and renowned natural beauty.