Canada's Charming 'Hub Of The Lakes' Is A Small Town Getaway Surrounded By Stunning Waters

Picture this: It's a warm summer's day in Canada (yes, they do occur) and you're sitting with a cold drink in your hand on a long wooden dock, while the bright sun dances on the lake's surface. As you relax in a bright red Adirondack chair, or lovingly referred to as a Muskoka chair to proud Canucks, you can't help but think that life's got you feeling pretty good. Hidden outside of Toronto in the underrated region of Muskoka, the small, charming town of Port Carling provides visitors with a perfect getaway surrounded by stunning waters. Dubbed the "Hub of the Lakes," one visit to this Canadian gem will leave you eager to return.

Noted as one of the three best neighborhoods in Muskoka, Port Carling makes for a great reprieve from busy city life. Even A-list celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Harry Styles have discovered Port Carling's charming lakeside lifestyle. Situated along the Indian River and sandwiched between Lake Rosseau and Lake Muskoka, Port Carling welcomes thousands of tourists, as well as seasonal cottage owners, to its glistening lake shores every summer. Pulled in by its easygoing small-town charm, Port Carling revolves around a cozy little main street dotted with local shops selling everything from dusty antiques to fishing gear.

Making your way into Port Carling, you'll pass through the impressive Huckleberry Rock Cut, made from pink granite, that towers high above as you drive along the scenic Highway 118. Located a two-hour drive north of Toronto, Port Carling and the stunning nature that Muskoka is known for is a must for any outdoor nature enthusiast.