Between Atlanta And Charlotte Is A South Carolina Park For Camping, Trails, And Waterfall Views
South Carolina's tourism scene often revolves around its abundant cultural offerings, from modern attractions like the ocean-view boardwalk dining at Myrtle Beach's RipTydz to the historic Revolutionary War-era battlefield at Cowpens. Though these cultural and historic attractions are certainly worth a visit, South Carolina tourists should not pass up the state's many natural attractions. One of South Carolina's most memorable outdoor destinations is hidden in a modest county park near the state's western border. Chau Ram County Park may not have the prestige of a national (or even state) park, but this modest recreational center is a highlight of South Carolina's underrated outdoor scene.
Chau Ram County Park is located in South Carolina's Oconee County, about two and a half hours from both Charlotte and two hours from Atlanta. For the price of Chau Ram's $5 parking fee, guests can explore many of western South Carolina's secret riverside views. Among the park's many outdoor set pieces is one of the state's most visitor-friendly waterfalls, offering social media-friendly waterfall shots framed in a scenic river valley. Chau Ram County Park provides day visitors with excellent opportunities for hiking and tubing along the river. And with a well-reviewed campground, the park has some of South Carolina's best hidden-gem camping adventures.
Chau Ram is a small county park with stunning views
Chau Ram's scenery (and name) comes from its location at the confluence of South Carolina's Chauga River and Ramsey Creek. The park's 400 acres consist of abundant woodland scenes perched in a green river valley, with natural seating in the form of large, flat boulders right along the water. While these boulders make excellent spots for sunbathing, picnicking, or wildlife watching, visitors can get even more panoramic shots of the park's river valley and waterways on the 160-foot-long swinging suspension bridge spanning the Chauga River. If the bridge's mild swings aren't thrilling enough, you can also take advantage of the Chauga River's four sets of rapids on an adrenaline-inducing paddling or tubing excursion.
The waterways and surrounding forests are all worth seeing, but the star of the Chau Ram show is arguably its central waterfalls. Though far from the tallest waterfall in South Carolina (that honor belongs to the 400-foot Raven Cliff Falls), and not as famous as the many waterfalls along neighboring North Carolina's Mountain Waters Scenic Byway, Chau Ram Falls is a lovely addition to any nature lover's photo gallery. Despite being "only" 40 feet high, the waterfalls forge a memorable profile with several rock layers and multi-pronged cascades.
Chau Ram Falls (also known as Ramsey Creek Falls) is also the junction between the park's two waterways, formed by Ramsey Creek emptying into the Chauga River via a natural rock staircase. And while it's not the state's largest, Chau Ram Falls may be among South Carolina's most accessible. The waterfall is a short and easy walk from the parking lot, and the park has wheelchair-accessible viewing areas with excellent shots of the falls and the surrounding rivers.
Hike and camp around the scenic Chau Ram County Park
Chau Ram County Park has options for both day visits and overnight camping. If you're just stopping by for the day, the park has several miles of excellent, colored-coded trails for scenery-rich introductory tours of South Carolina's Oconee region. Most of Chau Ram's hikes include a jaunt over the swinging suspension bridge, with excellent views of the river below. From there, hikers can stroll past additional photo-worthy points along the Chau Ram river system or escape into the park's hardwood forest.
The Chau Ram Falls Trail is an easy, 0.9-mile loop with plenty of scenery. Beginning from the parking lot, the trail immediately hits the Chau Ram Falls viewing area, and then circles through the forest before passing several more scenic overlooks above the Chauga River. The Chau Ram TRACK Trail is an excellent hike for families with younger children. At 1.3 miles, the TRACK Trail provides family-friendly immersion into the park's ecosystem without excessive challenges that may exclude younger hikers. Even better, the TRACK Trail has several interactive signs, displays, and hands-on learning opportunities throughout, all designed to teach children about the park's native plants and animals.
Chau Ram Park's campground has 26 sites accommodating tents, trailers, and RVs, as well as four shelters and one recreational building. Camping reservations are available between February and November each year. All sites come equipped with water and electric hookups, plus grills, fire pits, picnic tables, restrooms, showers, and dump stations. At the time of writing, overnight rates start at $20 for Oconee County residents and $30 for non-residents. Each campsite is within walking distance of Chau Ram's trailheads, waterfall views, riverside beaches, and unique attractions like the remains of a historic Civilian Conservation Corps-built cabin from the 1930s.