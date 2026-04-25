Between Atlanta And Charlotte Is A South Carolina Park For Camping, Trails, And Waterfall Views

Chau Ram's scenery (and name) comes from its location at the confluence of South Carolina's Chauga River and Ramsey Creek. The park's 400 acres consist of abundant woodland scenes perched in a green river valley, with natural seating in the form of large, flat boulders right along the water. While these boulders make excellent spots for sunbathing, picnicking, or wildlife watching, visitors can get even more panoramic shots of the park's river valley and waterways on the 160-foot-long swinging suspension bridge spanning the Chauga River. If the bridge's mild swings aren't thrilling enough, you can also take advantage of the Chauga River's four sets of rapids on an adrenaline-inducing paddling or tubing excursion.

The waterways and surrounding forests are all worth seeing, but the star of the Chau Ram show is arguably its central waterfalls. Though far from the tallest waterfall in South Carolina (that honor belongs to the 400-foot Raven Cliff Falls), and not as famous as the many waterfalls along neighboring North Carolina's Mountain Waters Scenic Byway, Chau Ram Falls is a lovely addition to any nature lover's photo gallery. Despite being "only" 40 feet high, the waterfalls forge a memorable profile with several rock layers and multi-pronged cascades.

Chau Ram Falls (also known as Ramsey Creek Falls) is also the junction between the park's two waterways, formed by Ramsey Creek emptying into the Chauga River via a natural rock staircase. And while it's not the state's largest, Chau Ram Falls may be among South Carolina's most accessible. The waterfall is a short and easy walk from the parking lot, and the park has wheelchair-accessible viewing areas with excellent shots of the falls and the surrounding rivers.