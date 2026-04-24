Santa Cruz's Must-Visit Taqueria Is A Local Favorite With Tasty Tacos And A Complimentary Salsa Bar

After a day exploring the seaside Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk or breaking a sweat on Henry Cowell's redwoods trails, you're sure to work up a massive appetite. While Santa Cruz, California's beach town where surfing first came to America, boasts over 60 restaurants and cafes downtown alone, when you crave huge portions of authentic Mexican food, Taqueria Los Pericos is the place to go.

Located on a busy corner a couple blocks from the Pacific Garden Mall, it may boast an unassuming storefront, but locals and visitors alike claim it's one of the best Mexican spots in Santa Cruz (not to mention it ranks as Yelp's No. 1 taco spot in the city). As a Santa Cruz local myself, I've been coming to Los Pericos' original location since the taqueria first opened almost 20 years ago. Head Cook Jose Ruiz infuses the menu with the rich flavors of his native Jalisco, Mexico, a region known for its seafood and ranching traditions. The menu features Mexican classics like burritos, enchiladas, and chile rellenos, but the tacos are the real highlight. Generous portions of carne asada, lengua, al pastor, carnitas, and other flavorful meats sit on two warm, homemade corn tortillas. A complimentary salsa bar adds another dimension to the flavors.

There's almost always a line because the food is that good. Youth soccer teams, day laborers, college students, government workers from the nearby government center, and visitors of all types form a line snaking through the tiny restaurant and out the door. Despite the queue, food comes out quickly thanks to the efficient kitchen. Seating consists of a few tables by the register and along the sidewalk, but most people order to-go.