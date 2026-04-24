Santa Cruz's Must-Visit Taqueria Is A Local Favorite With Tasty Tacos And A Complimentary Salsa Bar
After a day exploring the seaside Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk or breaking a sweat on Henry Cowell's redwoods trails, you're sure to work up a massive appetite. While Santa Cruz, California's beach town where surfing first came to America, boasts over 60 restaurants and cafes downtown alone, when you crave huge portions of authentic Mexican food, Taqueria Los Pericos is the place to go.
Located on a busy corner a couple blocks from the Pacific Garden Mall, it may boast an unassuming storefront, but locals and visitors alike claim it's one of the best Mexican spots in Santa Cruz (not to mention it ranks as Yelp's No. 1 taco spot in the city). As a Santa Cruz local myself, I've been coming to Los Pericos' original location since the taqueria first opened almost 20 years ago. Head Cook Jose Ruiz infuses the menu with the rich flavors of his native Jalisco, Mexico, a region known for its seafood and ranching traditions. The menu features Mexican classics like burritos, enchiladas, and chile rellenos, but the tacos are the real highlight. Generous portions of carne asada, lengua, al pastor, carnitas, and other flavorful meats sit on two warm, homemade corn tortillas. A complimentary salsa bar adds another dimension to the flavors.
There's almost always a line because the food is that good. Youth soccer teams, day laborers, college students, government workers from the nearby government center, and visitors of all types form a line snaking through the tiny restaurant and out the door. Despite the queue, food comes out quickly thanks to the efficient kitchen. Seating consists of a few tables by the register and along the sidewalk, but most people order to-go.
What to order at Taqueria Los Pericos
Taqueria Los Pericos is the kind of place where frequent diners say you "can't go wrong" with anything on the menu, and, although it sounds like a cop-out, I generally agree. However, a few items have kept me coming back for years, such as the Turbo Burrito. This jumbo burrito features shrimp and chunks of pan-fried white fish, plus sour cream, pinto beans, rice, plenty of guacamole, salsa, and cheese.
In terms of tacos, the lengua and carne asada are both tender and expertly seasoned, while the fish tacos are a local favorite, according to Google reviews. They come straight out of the kitchen juicy, with just the right amount of acidity thanks to a sprinkling of pico de gallo. Another must-try dish is Los Pericos' take on the Cali Burrito. This style comes stuffed with french fries instead of rice and originated in San Diego. If you're exceptionally hungry, order the Pericos Super Burrito, which includes your choice of meat plus avocado and tomatillo salsa, but be warned — this burrito isn't for the casual snacker.
Regardless of what you order, a stop at the complimentary salsa bar adds a kick to any dish. Choose from standard pico de gallo or smoky chipotles and salsa verde with just the right tanginess. The bar also includes jalapenos and escabeche (pickled carrots, onions, peppers, jalapenos, and cauliflower in vinegar). There are usually four salsas at the bar, plus a few extra items.
Planning your visit to Taqueria Los Pericos
The only real hurdle to your taco feast is finding parking, but it's hardly impossible. The parking lot is tiny, yet I've seen entire farm trucks squeezed into spots big enough for a Subaru. Lots of people mill around the lot while they wait, so you'll want to be careful backing out of spaces. If the lot is full, check for metered parking up Bulkhead Street, but be aware that the meter attendants will give you a ticket even if you're just picking up takeaway.
Los Pericos opens at 9 a.m. and closes between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., depending on the day. It tends to be busiest during lunch time, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and also in the hour or so before closing on weekends. As one of the only late-night food spots in the area, the atmosphere is a little loud during the pre-midnight rush, and the service is often slightly slower, too.
Regardless of what time of day you visit, make sure you know what you want before you reach the register. The menu is displayed across two large screens on the wall, so you'll be able to choose while you wait in line. While the general menu is the main draw, you'll also find breakfast burritos and huevos rancheros from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. However, many locals agree that The Point Market has the best breakfast burritos with ocean views.