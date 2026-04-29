Situated Between Birmingham And Columbus Is An Alabama Lake City With A Charming Downtown And Scenic Camping

If you're planning a trip to Alabama and only adding cultural attractions to your itinerary — think places like the U.S. Space & Rocket Center or the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute – know that you might be missing out on some beautiful lakeside gems. So today, we're focusing on Alexander City, a well-rounded hub that promises a charming downtown, scenic natural attractions, exciting camping opportunities, and more. This is a place that's often described as clean, community-focused, and with a varied enough shop and restaurant selection to keep you entertained. The Lake Martin shoreline, which is touted as a regional treasure, is just the cherry on top. This is an artificial reservoir that spans over 41,000 acres and boasts swimming, fishing, and boating opportunities. And while Alexander City itself is a quieter, smaller hub of just over 14,000 people at the time of writing, coming here shouldn't be too difficult.

The city is located less than a two-hour drive from Columbus, and Birmingham, Alabama's "cultural capital" with one of the country's best food scenes, is even closer, at under one and a half hours away. These, plus other day trip options which you'll read more about below, are often facilitated by Alexander City's unrestricted access to U.S. Route 280. And if you're thinking about flying into town, Montgomery Regional Airport is one of the most convenient entryways you can pick. It's pretty close (a little over an hour away), and offers a decent selection of flight options. Can't find a good line here? Try Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport instead. This one's a little farther away, exceeding the 75-mile mark, but it's noticeably bigger. It's worth noting, however, that because Alexander City isn't walkable, fliers might have to account for car rental costs, as well.