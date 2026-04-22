Between Birmingham And Montgomery Is Alabama's 'Little Swede Town' With Local Farms And A Popular Festival

Alabama is one of the South's underrated destinations, often overshadowed by its neighbors. Its Gulf Coast beaches are stunning, but don't get as much attention as Florida's Panhandle. It's got a diverse food scene in places like Bayou La Batre, the seafood capital of Alabama, and Birmingham, an artsy city with one of the country's best food scenes, but they don't get as much attention as New Orleans' or Atlanta's culinary scenes. It's not that Alabama doesn't have anything to offer; it's just underestimated. Even its little towns pack a punch, though. Take Thorsby, Alabama for example. It's a small rural town with a unique history, family-owned farms and fruit orchards, and a popular local heritage festival. It's ideal for a day trip adventure during a festival or as a stop for fresh fruit while passing through.

Thorsby was founded in 1865 by Scandinavian immigrants and quickly became known as Alabama's "Little Swede Town" as more and more Swedish, Norwegian, and other Scandinavian immigrants moved in and started fruit farms and other businesses. Today, Thorsby is a small community of 2,000 residents just under an hour's drive from both Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, and it's still very proud of its Scandinavian roots. The annual Swedish Festival brings in crowds every October, and the area's fruit orchards are still thriving, carrying on the town founders' legacies.