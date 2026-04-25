Washington's Charming City On Whidbey Island Is A Relaxing Destination With Stunning Parks And Uncrowded Beaches
Washington state is one big, green, outdoorsy playground, and Whidbey Island on Puget Sound is no exception. It's the fourth-largest island in the contiguous United States, and it boasts pebbly beaches, seaside bluffs, evergreen forests, and dramatic water views on all sides. Those are just a few of the reasons why this underrated Washington island is a must-visit. Start your journey through the region in Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island's largest city. It's the closest to Deception Pass, the only way to drive to the island from the mainland, and one of the best spots to see orcas on the Washington coast.
The charming city of Oak Harbor on the island's northern end has beautiful state and local parks and stunning beaches. Take a hike through the woods, and you'll be rewarded with evergreen views of Deception Pass State Park. Head to West Beach County Park and enjoy unobstructed sunset views over the water. Take the kids to one of the 30+ local parks in town, and let them burn off their energy while you relax on a bench with a view, if you choose the right park. Oak Harbor's got the nature-angle covered. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is also just 10 minutes from town, so jets on practice runs are frequently seen roaring overhead. Aviation enthusiasts will usually be treated to a show if they stick around any Oak Harbor beach for long.
If you're looking for a relaxing getaway, it all starts in Oak Harbor. The key is knowing when and where to go to find stunning parks and truly uncrowded beaches.
Find the best Oak Harbor parks and beaches
Big or small, beachy or forested, many local and state parks can be found in Oak Harbor. Windjammer Park sits along Oak Harbor's waterfront, just steps from the town's main street area on Southeast Pioneer Way, but it's more than just a beach. This park also has basketball courts, baseball fields, a splash pad (open in the summer), and a playground, perfect for families that want the option to run around without — or in addition to — getting in the water. Flintstone Park is another, smaller local park in downtown that is just a 10-minute walk along the waterfront from Windjammer and worth a stop for the photo op alone. According to reviewers on Google, the views from the pocket park's beach are beautiful, whether or not the iconic replica Flintstone family car interests you.
In addition to the local parks, there are three state parks in the area: Dugualla State Park to the northeast, Joseph Whidbey State Park to the northwest, and Deception Pass State Park to the north. All have hiking trails and stunning beaches, delivering gorgeous views, but Deception Pass is the biggest and busiest park of the three. Joseph Whidbey State Park is right next to a West Beach public access point, another popular beach option near Oak Harbor, but Dugualla State Park is a lesser-known, usually less crowded option. You'll have to hike a steep trail to reach Dugualla's beach, which limits the crowds. A Discover Pass is required to park at Washington State Parks.
Discover when to visit and how to reach Oak Harbor
The time of year in which you visit Oak Harbor matters. It'll determine just how crowded or uncrowded the beautiful beaches and parks will be. Visiting in the spring or fall shoulder seasons means less chance of rain and higher temperatures than the winter months, but cooler evenings and smaller crowds than the summer months. Weekends are typically more crowded than weekdays, unless a festival or special event (like the Whidbey Island Marathon) is on.
Despite being on an island, you can drive to Oak Harbor. The town is on the north side of Whidbey Island, just 20 minutes from Deception Pass and one of America's most beautiful bridges that connects Whidbey to Fidalgo Island and then the mainland. Coming straight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, or just from Seattle on a day trip, a two-hour drive up I-5 and Route 20 is the fastest option for visiting the region. However, the alternative is to take the Mukilteo car ferry across to Clinton and drive to Oak Harbor from the southern end of Whidbey Island. The ferry ride is short, about 15-20 minutes, and driving through Whidbey Island is scenic, if slower than the interstate on the mainland.