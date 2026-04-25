Washington's Charming City On Whidbey Island Is A Relaxing Destination With Stunning Parks And Uncrowded Beaches

Washington state is one big, green, outdoorsy playground, and Whidbey Island on Puget Sound is no exception. It's the fourth-largest island in the contiguous United States, and it boasts pebbly beaches, seaside bluffs, evergreen forests, and dramatic water views on all sides. Those are just a few of the reasons why this underrated Washington island is a must-visit. Start your journey through the region in Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island's largest city. It's the closest to Deception Pass, the only way to drive to the island from the mainland, and one of the best spots to see orcas on the Washington coast.

The charming city of Oak Harbor on the island's northern end has beautiful state and local parks and stunning beaches. Take a hike through the woods, and you'll be rewarded with evergreen views of Deception Pass State Park. Head to West Beach County Park and enjoy unobstructed sunset views over the water. Take the kids to one of the 30+ local parks in town, and let them burn off their energy while you relax on a bench with a view, if you choose the right park. Oak Harbor's got the nature-angle covered. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is also just 10 minutes from town, so jets on practice runs are frequently seen roaring overhead. Aviation enthusiasts will usually be treated to a show if they stick around any Oak Harbor beach for long.

If you're looking for a relaxing getaway, it all starts in Oak Harbor. The key is knowing when and where to go to find stunning parks and truly uncrowded beaches.