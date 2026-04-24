The US Airport With The Most Flights In 2026 So Far
With over 106.3 million travelers passing through in 2025 alone, Chicago O'Hare International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Midwest. Even more impressive, the Windy City's largest flight hub has recently taken first place for total flight volume in the United States.
According to Airports Council International (ACI), O'Hare surpassed other major airports in 2025 with 860,015 total takeoffs and landings, a 10.8% growth rate over 2024. And the trend remains strong in 2026, with the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) reporting 64,695 total aircraft operations in January, beating Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's 61,776 aircraft operations in the same month. Since Atlanta's airport held the title of most aircraft movements in 2024, new stats show a shift in aircraft availability that may have you rethinking your future travel.
Atlanta's hub still ranks as number one when it comes to the most passenger traffic, making it the busiest East Coast airport destination. However, O'Hare may eventually climb the charts, especially with recent developments like a $1.3 billion expansion of Concourse D aimed for completion in 2028. O'Hare's Terminal 5 also opened in 2023, creating space for 10 additional domestic and international gates that may have contributed to the recent spike in takeoffs and landings. With a goal of a 25% increase in gate capacity and a 3 million square-foot addition to O'Hare's footprint, it's clear that the airport is increasing its capacity for future generations.
What to expect as a traveler during O'Hare's 2026 flight boom
According to the Federal Register, Chicago O'Hare International Airport will see a 14.9% increase in traffic during summer peak days in 2026, based on currently published flight schedules. As a preventative measure, the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are strategizing on how to limit flights to 2,708 per day to keep the airport within a reasonable capacity.
With over 3,000 flights scheduled on summer's busiest travel days, the organization is negotiating with major airlines to cut down over 300 routes. These regulatory bodies chose to request a reduction to compensate for the airport's construction-based bottlenecks, as well as to mitigate further delays. Delays are a serious concern in O'Hare, with only 60% of summer peak flights departing and landing on time in 2025. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that the DOT's reduction is necessary to ensure travelers "...have the certainty that you'll fly without endless delays and cancellations".
If you want to avoid surprises on your next pass through O'Hare Airport, embrace tried and true best practices to ensure that increased flight volume doesn't affect your next summer or holiday trip. Since O'Hare is America's most connected airport, it's likely you'll have a layover, and one traveler warns that "Anything less than 45 minutes at O'Hare is ill-advised", while another Reddit thread recommends a 3-hour minimum for international flights. TSA Pre Check and Global Entry programs often reduce wait times at check-in security and customs lines, so they may be worth signing up for ahead of busy 2026 travel dates.