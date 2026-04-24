The US Airport With The Most Flights In 2026 So Far

With over 106.3 million travelers passing through in 2025 alone, Chicago O'Hare International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Midwest. Even more impressive, the Windy City's largest flight hub has recently taken first place for total flight volume in the United States.

According to Airports Council International (ACI), O'Hare surpassed other major airports in 2025 with 860,015 total takeoffs and landings, a 10.8% growth rate over 2024. And the trend remains strong in 2026, with the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) reporting 64,695 total aircraft operations in January, beating Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's 61,776 aircraft operations in the same month. Since Atlanta's airport held the title of most aircraft movements in 2024, new stats show a shift in aircraft availability that may have you rethinking your future travel.

Atlanta's hub still ranks as number one when it comes to the most passenger traffic, making it the busiest East Coast airport destination. However, O'Hare may eventually climb the charts, especially with recent developments like a $1.3 billion expansion of Concourse D aimed for completion in 2028. O'Hare's Terminal 5 also opened in 2023, creating space for 10 additional domestic and international gates that may have contributed to the recent spike in takeoffs and landings. With a goal of a 25% increase in gate capacity and a 3 million square-foot addition to O'Hare's footprint, it's clear that the airport is increasing its capacity for future generations.