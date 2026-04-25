Canada's Newest Bucket List Train Route Through National Parks Is Only Available Summer 2026

The Passage to the Peaks trip is offered in both directions, either starting or ending in either Jasper or Banff National Park. The journey takes place over two days, with departures between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and arrivals between 5:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The longer travel day includes a stop at stunning Lake Louise, and the night between the two train days is spent in a hotel in Kamloops, Canada's sunny river city, with unparalleled outdoor thrills and a vibrant downtown. The ticket price covers luggage handling and food and drink, including breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, on both days, plus the overnight stay in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Two classes of service are available for Passage to the Peaks: Silverleaf and Goldleaf. While both tiers include amenities like reclining seats and dome windows, the domes in the Goldleaf seating area are larger, allowing for panoramic viewing. In addition, Goldleaf passengers have access to an exclusive dining area with a dedicated culinary team, plus a larger viewing platform and a few other perks.

Package deals are available for those who would like to extend their trip. For example, the Passage to the Peaks Grand Adventure combines the two-day park-to-park trip on the Rocky Mountaineer with an additional eight days of adventures. This trip starts and ends in Calgary, a city famous for its rodeo, and includes an overnight in Kamloops plus two nights each in Lake Louise, Jasper, and Banff. With the additional time in each location, guests have more time to explore the lake, parks, and towns on their own or via sightseeing tours.