Canada's Newest Bucket List Train Route Through National Parks Is Only Available Summer 2026
Talk about bucket list material — imagine coasting through the Canadian Rockies on a glass-domed train. Dense pine forests backed by massive, snow-capped peaks surround you on all sides as the train whisks you along on your journey. At times, the track runs parallel to rushing rivers, whose ice-blue depths hint at their glacial origins as they flow away to even wilder destinations. This is what it's like to ride the Rocky Mountaineer, which operates between select destinations in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.
For a limited time only in June and July of 2026, the Rocky Mountaineer will be offering a new Passage to the Peaks route between Alberta's Banff National Park and Jasper National Park, through a wilderness known for its vibrant turquoise lakes, amazing wildlife, and striking alpine beauty. Rocky Mountaineer is offering the trip at this time to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026 games that are taking place in Vancouver and are expected to draw around 350,000 visitors to the city and the surrounding area.
Passage to the Peaks gives visitors a convenient way to travel between the iconic national parks, as well as the opportunity to see what lies between them, including the towering Castle Mountain, Mount Rundle, and Mount Robson, the tallest peak in the Canadian Rockies at 12,972 feet. Also along the route are the amazing Spiral Tunnels of Kicking Horse Canyon, the cascades of Pyramid Creek Falls, and one of Canada's most beautiful bodies of water, Lake Louise.
What's included in the Passage to the Peaks experience
The Passage to the Peaks trip is offered in both directions, either starting or ending in either Jasper or Banff National Park. The journey takes place over two days, with departures between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and arrivals between 5:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The longer travel day includes a stop at stunning Lake Louise, and the night between the two train days is spent in a hotel in Kamloops, Canada's sunny river city, with unparalleled outdoor thrills and a vibrant downtown. The ticket price covers luggage handling and food and drink, including breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, on both days, plus the overnight stay in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Two classes of service are available for Passage to the Peaks: Silverleaf and Goldleaf. While both tiers include amenities like reclining seats and dome windows, the domes in the Goldleaf seating area are larger, allowing for panoramic viewing. In addition, Goldleaf passengers have access to an exclusive dining area with a dedicated culinary team, plus a larger viewing platform and a few other perks.
Package deals are available for those who would like to extend their trip. For example, the Passage to the Peaks Grand Adventure combines the two-day park-to-park trip on the Rocky Mountaineer with an additional eight days of adventures. This trip starts and ends in Calgary, a city famous for its rodeo, and includes an overnight in Kamloops plus two nights each in Lake Louise, Jasper, and Banff. With the additional time in each location, guests have more time to explore the lake, parks, and towns on their own or via sightseeing tours.
Getting to and from the Canadian Rockies
Getting to these national parks in the Canadian Rockies requires a bit more time and effort than visitors might be used to. The closest hub to Banff National Park is Calgary International Airport (90 miles east of Banff in Calgary, Alberta). From Calgary, you can either rent a vehicle or take a private shuttle to the park. Unfortunately, rail service is not available between Calgary and Banff.
Meanwhile, the closest hub to Jasper National Park is Edmonton International Airport (252 miles northeast of Jasper in Edmonton, Alberta). Calgary International Airport is also an option for Jasper, but it's a bit farther away (200 miles southeast). Shuttles are available from both Edmonton and Calgary to Jasper. In addition, VIA Rail Canada offers regular service between Edmonton and Jasper ( a 6.5-hour trip). Rail service is also available between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Jasper, though the trip is a lengthy 19 hours.
Another option would be to splurge on an extended Rocky Mountaineer adventure and purchase a trip that starts and ends in Vancouver, home to the best airport in North America. For example, the 10-day Canadian Rockies Circle Journey starts and ends in Vancouver and travels the same scenic route as Passage to the Peaks.