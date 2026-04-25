Virginia's Forested Park Only Locals Know About

Richmond, Virginia, is home to historic neighborhoods like Shockoe Bottom, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, and so much more. You could spend days sightseeing, dining, and shopping through the hustle and bustle of town. However, if you need a break for a day in nature with some peace and quiet, there is a lovely, forested park in town that only locals know about. Lewis G. Larus Park, on the west side of the city, sits between Stony Point Parkway, Chippenham Parkway, and West Huguenot Road and is a haven from urban living. The park covers 106 acres and has four walking and hiking trails, with connecting paths to change up your route if you're staying for a while.

Montpelier.org calls Larus Park "Richmond's Hidden Forest," suggesting it as a "quiet escape" close to the city. On Reddit, one poster writes, "Larus Park is so incredibly underrated." In fact, some locals don't even know about it. In the same thread, another user writes, "I have lived here since 2009 and I have not heard of this park before. I am embarrassed!!!! Apparently it's a hidden gem?! What?!?!"

If you're traveling to Richmond, Washington Dulles International Airport is around a two-hour drive away from the city. Although you can also choose Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, an underrated alternative, for a calmer experience that's slightly closer to the city.