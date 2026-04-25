Virginia's Forested Park Only Locals Know About
Richmond, Virginia, is home to historic neighborhoods like Shockoe Bottom, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, and so much more. You could spend days sightseeing, dining, and shopping through the hustle and bustle of town. However, if you need a break for a day in nature with some peace and quiet, there is a lovely, forested park in town that only locals know about. Lewis G. Larus Park, on the west side of the city, sits between Stony Point Parkway, Chippenham Parkway, and West Huguenot Road and is a haven from urban living. The park covers 106 acres and has four walking and hiking trails, with connecting paths to change up your route if you're staying for a while.
Montpelier.org calls Larus Park "Richmond's Hidden Forest," suggesting it as a "quiet escape" close to the city. On Reddit, one poster writes, "Larus Park is so incredibly underrated." In fact, some locals don't even know about it. In the same thread, another user writes, "I have lived here since 2009 and I have not heard of this park before. I am embarrassed!!!! Apparently it's a hidden gem?! What?!?!"
If you're traveling to Richmond, Washington Dulles International Airport is around a two-hour drive away from the city. Although you can also choose Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, an underrated alternative, for a calmer experience that's slightly closer to the city.
All about Lewis G. Larus Park in Richmond, Virginia
There are four official trails at Larus Park, marked with red, yellow, green, and blue blazes. However, AllTrails has a longer loop that is simply called Larus Park, which takes you through the park's leafy scenery, traversing wooden boardwalks and dirt trails. It's 2.3 miles with a 196-foot elevation gain. You can also take the Larus Park Yellow Trail and Blue Trail Loop, which strings two paths together, completing 1.3 miles with 160 feet of elevation. Whichever trail you take, it's a good idea to have a map with you, as some areas may not be very well-marked. At the park's entrance, take a picture of the large sign indicating all the area's trails.
Larus Park is also great for climbers, with three boulders: Big Brother, Little Brother, and Redheaded Step Brother. You can find a list of climbing routes from Mountain Project, with ratings for each one. The park is a bit light on amenities, as there are no bathrooms or trash cans. Larus Park is perfect for a woodland stroll, but you may want to go early to grab a parking spot, as the lot is rather small. If you can't find parking at the Stony Point Road lot, you can park along the road itself.
However, it does have a creek running through it, and trees galore, which means shady strolls in sunny weather. While the park has a dog leash rule, according to another Reddit post, people don't stick to that rule. If loose dogs concern you, keep that in mind before visiting. Finally, after your park walking and hiking adventure, make sure to hit one of Richmond's craft breweries, as the city is the beer capital of Virginia.