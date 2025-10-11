The Beer Capital Of Virginia Is A Vibrant City Known For It's Diverse Culture And Award-Winning Breweries

Richmond's multi-cultural community makes this city stand out, from its over 100 Black-owned businesses, to its cultural institutions like the historic Hippodrome Theater — which has hosted legendary performers like Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington. Richmond's culinary scene reflects this diversity, and you can find everything from Ethiopian to Salvadoran fare. If you're looking for Greek cuisine, Stella's is one of Richmond's top-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor, and has been around since the early '80s.

And when it comes to soul food, you can't skip Mama J's Kitchen, a beloved Black-owned restaurant in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood, known as the "Harlem of the South." One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "A great place for an authentic, home-cooked meal. The fried chicken is terrific, and the mac-and-cheese is the best I've ever had."

If you can, don't miss a chance to celebrate Richmond's cultural fabric at one of its events, such as the Armenian Food Festival, the RVA Latino Festival, or the Richmond Folk Festival, a free event that celebrates the diversity of the United States through food, dance, music, crafts, and more. You'll also find Virginia's largest LGBTQ+ Pride event here, VA Pridefest.