The Beer Capital Of Virginia Is A Vibrant City Known For It's Diverse Culture And Award-Winning Breweries
From charming, underrated towns to breathtaking mountain views, Virginia has lots of fascinating pockets to explore. But anyone seeking culture with a side of ice-cold beer shouldn't skip Virginia's capital city — Richmond. Located in the east-central part of the state, it's a must-visit. Not only has it earned itself a reputation as a diverse city, but it's also Virginia's beer capital, with several popular craft breweries calling the city home. Beyond beer, Richmond boasts a diverse culture, offering a wealth of festivals, local eateries, and historic landmarks worth exploring.
To get here, fly into Richmond International Airport, or opt for public transportation with Amtrak or Greyhound, both of which operate in downtown Richmond. If driving, Richmond is at the intersection of I-95 and I-64, making it easily accessible from other U.S. cities like Washington, D.C. (around two hours by car), and Philadelphia (just over four hours by car). You'll find lots of accommodation options in Virginia's state capital. But the Quirk Hotel, a high-design hotel with its own art gallery, is an unbeatable option for style and comfort.
A rich culture in Richmond, VA
Richmond's multi-cultural community makes this city stand out, from its over 100 Black-owned businesses, to its cultural institutions like the historic Hippodrome Theater — which has hosted legendary performers like Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington. Richmond's culinary scene reflects this diversity, and you can find everything from Ethiopian to Salvadoran fare. If you're looking for Greek cuisine, Stella's is one of Richmond's top-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor, and has been around since the early '80s.
And when it comes to soul food, you can't skip Mama J's Kitchen, a beloved Black-owned restaurant in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood, known as the "Harlem of the South." One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "A great place for an authentic, home-cooked meal. The fried chicken is terrific, and the mac-and-cheese is the best I've ever had."
If you can, don't miss a chance to celebrate Richmond's cultural fabric at one of its events, such as the Armenian Food Festival, the RVA Latino Festival, or the Richmond Folk Festival, a free event that celebrates the diversity of the United States through food, dance, music, crafts, and more. You'll also find Virginia's largest LGBTQ+ Pride event here, VA Pridefest.
Richmond's celebrated beer scene
Much like Indianapolis, an overlooked Midwest city with plenty of craft beer, Richmond is a great destination for beer aficionados. With over 30 different acclaimed breweries in the region, Richmond gives you plenty of spots to kick back with a cold one. Hardywood was one of the city's only craft breweries when it first opened back in 2011, and it has since picked up accolades at the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, and the Australian International Beer Awards. It was also selected as Virginia's top brewery by users of RateBeer.com in 2014, 2015, and 2016. On its menu, you'll find an array of year-round offerings, brews with locally-sourced ingredients like Virginia honey and blackberries, stouts, IPAs, and more.
Triple Crossing is another local favorite, serving a rotating array of craft beers alongside Neapolitan pizzas and small plates in their Downtown location. "Triple Crossing is possibly my favorite brewery in the country, definitely don't miss it," said a Redditor in r/CraftBeer. "Lagers and IPAs are incredible there, very good pizza, too." And although not a brewery, the Vietnamese eatery Mekong was awarded America's Best Beer Bar by CraftBeer.com in 2012 and 2013, thanks to its extensive lineup of premium beverages. "Beer selection is one of the best I've ever seen (my wife and I travel for beer)," said one Yelp reviewer.