Between Nashville And Lexington Is Kentucky's State Park Haven With Lake Fun, Camping, And Miles Of Trails
Bourbon and bluegrass might define Kentucky's culture, but its true heart just might lie in its natural environment. Destinations like Kingdom Come State Park, an underrated hiking haven with sweeping views, and Pennyrile Forest Resort State Park, with its sand beach and endless recreation, stand behind the statement. If you don't feel like driving too far from Lexington (and really want a lakeside retreat), Green River Lake State Park might satisfy your needs. Is boating, fishing, and swimming a priority? This state park boasts 8,200 acres of water surface for you to splash around. Green River Lake is ideal for a leisurely cruise, speedboat tour, a fishing excursion, and a cool dip in the water.
When you're not taking advantage of the waterfront, the state park has 1,331 acres of land worth exploring. With a 28-mile trail system, you can follow the paths on foot, bike, or horseback. Most of the trails are rated easy, with only a couple of them offering an intermediate-level hike. Before wandering, make sure to pack binoculars to spot the local birds and wildlife — Green River Lake is home to species like turkeys, eagles, hawks, and deer. For downtime, the park has a seasonal picnic shelter equipped with two playgrounds, where you can relax and have a meal with scenic panoramas of the lake.
Come nightfall, you don't have to drive back home — book a site at the campground, which is open from March to December. After a night under the stars, you can dive straight into lake fun the next day and truly satisfy your outdoor cravings. The state park is located in Campbellsville, one hour and 40 minutes from Lexington. Nashville is slightly farther, at a little over two hours. Louisville is also within driving distance, just 1.5 hours from Green River Lake.
Embrace outdoor recreation at Green River Lake State Park
Visitors from March to December have the opportunity to camp overnight at Green River Lake State Park. You can secure your stay up to a year in advance, but make sure to book at least one day before your check-in date. The pet-friendly campground features a total of 227 sites — 167 of which are electric hookup spots and 60 are tent sites. Each site accommodates up to eight campers. Campers have access to WiFi, restrooms, showerhouses, laundry facilities, and a camp store. There are multiple playgrounds, picnic tables, fire rings, grills, and an amphitheater at the campground. Not only that, but you can play volleyball, mini golf, and basketball at the state park.
Most people will eye the boat ramp at the campground — the fastest route to fun on the lake. Make your way to the Green River Marina to rent out the vessel of the day, be it a pontoon or a fishing boat. The full-service marina provides gas, 200 covered slips, and rental houseboats as well. You'll see some people water skiing on the lake, while others go for a thrilling jet ski ride. Anglers frequently cast a line from their boat. Those with a Kentucky fishing license can reel in a variety of species. The lake is teeming with several kinds of bass, such as largemouth, smallmouth, Kentucky, and white. Other catches include muskie, crappie, catfish, and bluegill.
Green River Lake also has designated beach areas, open seasonally to the public. The shore is a mix of sand and rock, so consider wearing water shoes. One person wrote about their visit: "Had a blast at the beach. It's a well-taken care of area, and we will definitely be back to go camping!"
Meander the trails at Green River Lake State Park
Green River Lake State Park has 28 miles of multi-use trails, allowing you to discover the surrounding land. Some paths are shared by bikers and equestrians, too. Start with an easy hike on the Lakeshore Trail. Spanning 2.1 miles, the loop can take up to an hour to complete. The trail takes you through the forest and lakefront, with several scenic points along the way. While it's rated easy, a few hikers have mentioned the way back being somewhat strenuous.
If you want to take things up a notch, the Green River Lake Trail is the path to take. Stretching for 6.6 miles, this hike can be completed within three hours. The equestrian-friendly trail, rated moderate, has an elevation gain of 744 feet, so expect some steep inclines and uneven terrain. Don't forget to pause now and then to take in the forest and lake scenery. Those who are chasing vistas can follow the Scenic Overlook Trail. In just 2.6 miles, you'll hike past oak and hickory forests until you see a magnificent view of the lake. Wildlife encounters — such as those with deer and turkey — are common on this hike.
Meanwhile, mountain bikers and equestrians can ride along the Green River Lake State Park North Loop. Similar to the other trails, the 3.5-mile route exposes you to the shoreline and hardwood forest, with wildlife encounters along the way. There are several other short trails in the state park that anyone can hike, like the 0.5-mile Wildcat, 0.5-mile Rocky Bluff Spur, and the 1.5-mile Ranger Trails. When your outdoor adventures come to an end, consider heading to the nearby lively college city of Campbellsville to learn about Civil War history and dine at divine eateries.