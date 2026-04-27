Michigan's Oldest State Park Is An Island Paradise To Golf, Eat, And Bike With Lake Leisure
There are plenty of reasons why outdoor enthusiasts consider Michigan for a getaway. The Great Lake State is filled with unique natural attractions such as the underrated, crystal-clear waters of the Sleeping Bear Dunes. One of these unique attractions is located on Mackinac Island, a secret island paradise with scenic beaches that rival those in the Caribbean. The island is home to the stunning Mackinac Island State Park, whose blend of history and natural beauty makes it a must-visit location for nature lovers.
Mackinac Island State Park is not just one of the state's most charming and scenic parks, but it holds the distinction of being the oldest state park in Michigan. Although it was officially established in 1895, the park's history actually begins twenty years prior, when the federal government owned the land, calling it Mackinac National Park. In fact, it was created only three years after Yellowstone National Park, making Mackinac the second national park in the United States. In 1895, the government transferred ownership to the state, where it remains to this day. Today, this historic park sees more than 800,000 visitors annually.
Mackinac Island is located in Lake Huron, between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Visitors can reach this island by ferry, which is found in two different locations: St. Ignace or Mackinaw City, a waterfront village with Victorian charm. While the island does have its own small-plane airport and marina, the closest major airport is Chippewa County International Airport, about 35 miles away from the St.Ignace ferry port.
Outdoor Adventures and Recreation
One of the things that makes Mackinac Island State Park truly unique is that is has completely banned motorized vehicles. Lake Shore Boulevard, or M-185, is the only state highway that does not allow motor vehicles in the nation. However, this scenic 8.2-mile path circles the entire island, and its traffic consists entirely of people walking, jogging, biking, or enjoying horse-drawn carriages.
For outdoor enthusiasts, Mackinac Island State Park provides an expansive playground to explore. The park covers over 80% of the island, totaling about 1,800 acres. Regardless of how visitors choose to enjoy their time in nature, this park offers plenty of opportunities to do so. It boasts an extensive trail system, with over 70 miles of paths for walking, biking, hiking, or just taking in the stunning natural scenes.
For golf lovers, Mackinac Island may be your dream trip. There are four unique golf courses on the island, such as the historic Wawashkamo Golf Club, built in 1898, which was where the Battle of Mackinac took place during the War of 1812. As guests make their way through this nine-hole course, they are surrounded by landmarks honoring the past, such as a burial ground for U.S. soldiers lost during the conflict. Another option is the Jewel Golf Course, an 18-hole course located at the timeless and elegant Grand Hotel. Here, guests can enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride instead of golf carts and take in the breathtaking island sights.
Waterfront views and the seasons of Mackinac Island
Lake Huron provides Mackinac State Park with some incredible ways to enjoy the Great Lake. For the thrill seekers, try parasailing to enjoy the view of the island from above. For those who want a more peaceful outing, spend an afternoon taking a guided kayaking tour around the island, or take in a sunset on a relaxing boat cruise. However you choose to enjoy the lake, you will be surrounded by breathtaking panoramic views.
If all of the outdoor adventure has worked up an appetite, there are plenty of dining options in and around the park. For a lunch surrounded by history, visit Fort Mackinac's Tea Room in the Stone Quarters. According to Mackinac Parks, this restaurant "provides the best view of any restaurant on the island." For a more upscale option, the Carriage House offers American cuisine and waterfront dining at Hotel Iroquois. Enjoy unobstructed views of the Straits of Mackinac, as well as the historic Round Island Lighthouse.
Mackinac Island is known as a magical fall destination, but the island and its park can be enjoyed year-round. The primary visiting season occurs from May until October, but each season brings a new adventure to the island. The summertime brings cool temperatures, making it a great destination to beat the heat, while fall brings more visitors for the annual Halloween weekend celebration. While winter isn't the most popular time to visit, those who do can enjoy skiing and snowshoeing without the crowds. Spring shakes the cold off, and the vibrant native wildflowers that line the park's paths bring even more beauty to Mackinac Island.