Michigan's Oldest State Park Is An Island Paradise To Golf, Eat, And Bike With Lake Leisure

There are plenty of reasons why outdoor enthusiasts consider Michigan for a getaway. The Great Lake State is filled with unique natural attractions such as the underrated, crystal-clear waters of the Sleeping Bear Dunes. One of these unique attractions is located on Mackinac Island, a secret island paradise with scenic beaches that rival those in the Caribbean. The island is home to the stunning Mackinac Island State Park, whose blend of history and natural beauty makes it a must-visit location for nature lovers.

Mackinac Island State Park is not just one of the state's most charming and scenic parks, but it holds the distinction of being the oldest state park in Michigan. Although it was officially established in 1895, the park's history actually begins twenty years prior, when the federal government owned the land, calling it Mackinac National Park. In fact, it was created only three years after Yellowstone National Park, making Mackinac the second national park in the United States. In 1895, the government transferred ownership to the state, where it remains to this day. Today, this historic park sees more than 800,000 visitors annually.

Mackinac Island is located in Lake Huron, between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Visitors can reach this island by ferry, which is found in two different locations: St. Ignace or Mackinaw City, a waterfront village with Victorian charm. While the island does have its own small-plane airport and marina, the closest major airport is Chippewa County International Airport, about 35 miles away from the St.Ignace ferry port.