Michigan's Lake Escape Is A Gem For Camping And State Park Fun
With old-growth forests, black sand beaches, and rushing waterfalls, Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a natural wonderland. One of its most popular spots, the glamorous and car-free beach town of Mackinac Island, draws in more than a million visitors each year. But the sparsely populated region is also home to lesser-known destinations that are just as worthwhile, like Michigamme, a lake escape with several campgrounds and easy access to the nearby Van Riper State Park.
Located about forty miles west of Marquette, the small city on Lake Michigan known for sailing and hidden waterfall hikes, Michigamme sits on the northern shore of Lake Michigamme. The unusual shared name of the town and the lake may look like a typo at first glance. It has the same roots as the state name, Michigan: both derive from the native Anishinaabemowin word "michigami," which means "great water," per the National Park Service. Learn about the town's mining and logging past at the Michigamme Museum, which features an old log house and a 1900 American LaFrance Steam Fire Engine. Right on Main Street, it's open seasonally (from Memorial Day through late September) and free to visit.
Then head out of the town center to explore the adjacent state park, about a ten-minute drive away. Van Riper State Park comprises an extensive waterfront along Lake Michigamme and the Peshekee River, including a sandy beach that's popular for swimming in summer, as well as miles of nature trails, accessible playgrounds, and scenic picnic areas.
Hike, camp, and relax in Michigamme
For an overview of the park, go for a stroll on the Van Riper Park River Trail, an easy 2.1-mile loop that winds past the riverfront and through a pine forest to a scenic overlook with views over the pristine surrounding landscapes. The family-friendly hike takes an hour or less to complete. Connecting to the River Trail are the Old Wagon Road Trail and Main Trail, which lead to the park's main camping areas, open seasonally.
Pitch a tent in the woods at the Van Riper Modern Campground or the adjacent Van Riper Peshekee River Rustic Campground (sites from $32 per night). Or book a stay at one of the park's Mini Cabins (which sleep four) or Rustic or Camper Cabins (each of which sleeps six), with rates starting at $80 per night. None have private bathrooms — all campers share vault toilets — but cabins come with picnic tables and fire rings. Reservations are available online.
If you'd rather camp closer to town, check out the Michigamme Beach Campground, a gorgeous lakeside camping destination that's situated right on the water on the other side of Michigamme. Rustic but picturesque campsites cost $15 per night, and the facilities are open from June 1 through September 30. Pick up picnic supplies at Michigamme Market on the north side of the village. The closest major travel hub is Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, about three hours south by car. If you love Michigamme, check out Naubinway, another Upper Peninsula village with a unique museum, lake views, and camping.