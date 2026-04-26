Michigan's Lake Escape Is A Gem For Camping And State Park Fun

With old-growth forests, black sand beaches, and rushing waterfalls, Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a natural wonderland. One of its most popular spots, the glamorous and car-free beach town of Mackinac Island, draws in more than a million visitors each year. But the sparsely populated region is also home to lesser-known destinations that are just as worthwhile, like Michigamme, a lake escape with several campgrounds and easy access to the nearby Van Riper State Park.

Located about forty miles west of Marquette, the small city on Lake Michigan known for sailing and hidden waterfall hikes, Michigamme sits on the northern shore of Lake Michigamme. The unusual shared name of the town and the lake may look like a typo at first glance. It has the same roots as the state name, Michigan: both derive from the native Anishinaabemowin word "michigami," which means "great water," per the National Park Service. Learn about the town's mining and logging past at the Michigamme Museum, which features an old log house and a 1900 American LaFrance Steam Fire Engine. Right on Main Street, it's open seasonally (from Memorial Day through late September) and free to visit.

Then head out of the town center to explore the adjacent state park, about a ten-minute drive away. Van Riper State Park comprises an extensive waterfront along Lake Michigamme and the Peshekee River, including a sandy beach that's popular for swimming in summer, as well as miles of nature trails, accessible playgrounds, and scenic picnic areas.