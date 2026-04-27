Nestled Between Boston And Providence Is Massachusetts' State Forest For Mountain Biking, Horseback Riding, And Hiking
With 3 million acres of forest that covers 60% of the state, according to MassWoods, Massachusetts has no shortage of spaces to enjoy nature. And with more than 1,000 acres of land, the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest is just one place to enjoy what the state has to offer. Located in Foxborough, which is about midway between Boston and Providence and best known for its football stadium, this pine and oak forest has 23 miles of trails open to hikers, equestrians, mountain bikers, and, at select times of the year, motor bikes.
With both wide and narrow trails, as well as paved and unpaved roads, there is plenty to explore. There are a variety of trail difficulties catering to all skill levels, whether you want to scramble over rocks and boulders or meander around ponds and streams. One of the nice things about this state forest is the abundance of trees provide shade and cool temperatures for most of the year, making it a nice escape in hotter weather.
One easy hike includes a loop around Sunset Lake, which is located in the eastern park of the park. At around 1.6 miles, the hike doesn't take long and will bring you through the forest while also giving glimpses of the lovely lake. While the hike isn't strenuous in terms of elevation, several hikers on AllTrails warn that there are a lot of rocks and roots — common to this state forest — and requires good footwear and paying attention to the trails.
Strolls and mountain biking at F. Gilbert Hills State Forest
Hikers may also appreciate that F. Gilbert Hills State Forest is part of the Warner Trail, a 30-mile adventure that moves from nearby Sharon all the way down to Diamond Hill State Park in the cozy Rhode Island town of Cumberland. So whether you want a short, leisurely stroll or something more strenuous, this state forest has something that everyone can enjoy.
Similarly, equestrians have plenty to enjoy in the forest, including a specific bridle trail located close to the main entrance. If you like to move on two wheels, F. Gilbert Hills State Forest has a moderately difficult 5-mile loop for mountain bikes, making it yet another great Massachusetts destination for cyclists. "Great mountain bike trails here," writes one visitor on Google. "Wide variety of skill level trails from basic fire road to chunky single track and slabs."
Aside from the mountain bike loop, the forest has many other trails for mountain bikers, including some shared trails with motor bikes. According to TrailForks, F. Gilbert Hills State Forest has easy, intermediate, and expert trail options for bikers, though it is worth checking if some trails are closed due to muddy conditions before embarking on your ride.
F. Gilbert Hills State Forest is free to visit and open all year
One unique aspect of this state forest is that it offers special trails for off-highway motorcycles (OHMs). From early May to November, OHMs are allowed to use marked trails, which are also open to mountain bikers. While ATVs are prohibited, motor bikes and other OHMs can take advantage of 8 miles of challenging trails.
To be better prepared for your visit, also be aware that F. Gilbert Hills State Forest does allow hunting. Hunting is not allowed around picnic areas, parking lots, or swimming areas and is generally restricted to 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset. But, it's always best to wear an orange safety vest during hunting season. For exact dates, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife publishes an annual hunting calendar.
The F. Gilbert Hills State Forest is open year-round from dawn to dusk with free parking available on site, making it a great option for a free day out in nature for anyone in the Foxborough area. There are several parking areas available, with bathrooms and picnic tables located close to the parking area by the main entrance. Parking for off-highway motorcycles is available at a secondary entrance in the northern part of the park.