Nestled Between Boston And Providence Is Massachusetts' State Forest For Mountain Biking, Horseback Riding, And Hiking

With 3 million acres of forest that covers 60% of the state, according to MassWoods, Massachusetts has no shortage of spaces to enjoy nature. And with more than 1,000 acres of land, the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest is just one place to enjoy what the state has to offer. Located in Foxborough, which is about midway between Boston and Providence and best known for its football stadium, this pine and oak forest has 23 miles of trails open to hikers, equestrians, mountain bikers, and, at select times of the year, motor bikes.

With both wide and narrow trails, as well as paved and unpaved roads, there is plenty to explore. There are a variety of trail difficulties catering to all skill levels, whether you want to scramble over rocks and boulders or meander around ponds and streams. One of the nice things about this state forest is the abundance of trees provide shade and cool temperatures for most of the year, making it a nice escape in hotter weather.

One easy hike includes a loop around Sunset Lake, which is located in the eastern park of the park. At around 1.6 miles, the hike doesn't take long and will bring you through the forest while also giving glimpses of the lovely lake. While the hike isn't strenuous in terms of elevation, several hikers on AllTrails warn that there are a lot of rocks and roots — common to this state forest — and requires good footwear and paying attention to the trails.