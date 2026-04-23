Missouri's Creekside State Park Is A Mountainous Midwest Gem With Quiet Camping, Fishing, And Trails
For city lovers, St. Louis, Missouri, might be one of the Midwest's best destinations. But those looking to escape the urban jungle should head 120 miles south, where the lush oasis of Sam A. Baker State Park promises a rejuvenating respite in nature. The park is nestled in one of the state's most rugged and untamed wilderness areas, the St. Francois Mountains. This mountain range encompasses not only the state's highest wet-weather waterfall, Mina Sauk Falls, but also Missouri's highest peak, Tam Sauk Mountain, which tops out at almost 1,800 feet above sea level.
Big Creek, which flows through the park, is a wonderful place for families to splash around on a hot day. "Cliffs and deeper water for older kids and shallow spots for snorkeling and swimming for younger ages. We always find tons of crawdads and tadpoles," reported one Google reviewer. Boating and angling are also possible here, both on the creek and on the St. Francis River, which also runs through the park. Hiking, horseback trails, picnicking, and camping are also available. At the end of the day, there's no need to find yourself a hotel; Sam A. Baker State Park is one of Missouri's best state parks for camping.
Adventures abound at Sam A. Baker State Park
Besides the simple art of relaxing in nature, more active folks can find plenty to do at the Sam A. Baker State Park. Anglers have opportunities to fish for bass, bluegill, sunfish, and catfish. According to YouTuber Show Me Creeks, "Sam A. Baker State Park has some beautiful water, smallmouth, largemouth, and rock bass," with some excellent wading spots for anglers in both the cool, clear Big Creek and the warmer, murkier St. Francis River. Those who prefer to fish from their own crafts can find a boat ramp conveniently located on the St. Francis River, right near one of the campgrounds.
In addition, the property is crisscrossed by a network of trails for both hikers and equestrians, ranging in difficulty from moderate to difficult due to their rugged nature. For some sublime Japanese-style forest bathing, invigorating uphill climbs, lovely river views, and even some refreshing swimming holes, be sure to explore some of these trails. One of the more popular routes according to AllTrails is the Shut-in Trail and Mudlick Loop, a 2.7-mile loop that takes 60 to 90 minutes to complete. An AllTrails reviewer wrote, "Great trail! The river view is great. The hike up to the scenic cliff view is a good incline. Defiantly [sic] one of the more moderate hikes for Missouri." If you're interested in more beautiful trails in southern Missouri, consider the Greer Trail, which winds past the state's second-largest spring and is brimming with wildflowers in season.
Besides hiking or horseback riding, another way to explore this park is via a float trip on the St. Francis River. Visitors can rent canoes, six-person rafts, and sit-on-top kayaks at the park store. If you're curious about kayaking but don't have much experience, sit-on-top kayaks are quite easy to use. They allow for easier entry and exit compared to sit-in kayaks, so you can slide off your kayak for a dip in the cool river whenever you feel like it.
Staying overnight at the park
At the end of your day at this lovely state park, it would be understandable if you didn't feel like driving back home. Fortunately, a few different kinds of accommodation are available. Outdoorsy visitors can choose from two different campgrounds, both with bathrooms and showers; one of these is open year-round, the other only during warmer months. There's also an equestrian campground. For backcountry camping and backpacking trips, a few stone shelters are scattered along hiking trails, including on the abovementioned Shut-in Trail and Mudlick loop.
Those who prefer to sleep indoors, but still nestled in nature, can opt for one of the park's 18 cozy cabins. They come in various sizes and with amenities, including kitchens (except for one cabin), bathrooms, heating and air-conditioning, outdoor grills, picnic tables, and firepits. Some of these cabins are available year-round.
When you get hungry, a wide variety of food and drinks (along with souvenirs) are ready for purchase at the camp store. If you're extra hungry and don't feel like cooking, head to the Mudlick Mountain Grill adjacent to the store, which is open on weekends for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Expect hearty American fare, such as pancakes and biscuits and gravy for breakfast and burgers, sandwiches, pizza, and salads for lunch and dinner. Top off your meal with a waffle cone — choose from eight different flavors of ice cream — or a classic root beer float.