Virginia's Historic 1920s Theatre Is A Nostalgic Richmond Gem Selling Affordable Movie Tickets
At one spot in Richmond, Virginia, you can still see movies with the old-world setting of balconies and a gilded proscenium arch. Opened in 1928, the Byrd Theatre is a piece of early cinematic glamor preserved in Virginia's city of diverse culture and award-winning breweries. When you step inside, you'll see an auditorium that looks largely the same as when it was first constructed. The oil-painted murals and ornate marble walls are all original, as is the showpiece, 18-foot-high chandelier made up of 500 bulbs. While prices have had to give a little ground to keep up with the march of time since 1928, the tickets for movie screenings — including both new features and classics — are a very modest price for a seat in the grandiose movie palace.
The experience of seeing a film at the Byrd Theatre is a bit different from the typical movie outing. The opulent decor and sprawling interior are a part of it, but also, each screening (with the exception of sensory-friendly occasions) opens with a live performance on the theater's original Wurlitzer organ. The organ, made in the mid-20th century, was designed to accompany movies by providing orchestral flourishes and sound effects. It's one of the special traditions of the theater that keeps its patrons devoted. "After taking a long break from the Byrd during [COVID], I literally teared up when I heard [the organ] again – the nostalgia is so strong!!" a Reddit user said. At the Byrd, the film you're coming to see is almost secondary to getting to experience the historic space that screens it.
What to expect on a night at the Byrd Theatre
For all its opulence, tickets for screenings at the Byrd Theatre only cost about $10 (less for some children's movies), which is below the 2025 national average price of a movie ticket in the U.S. — about $16, according to data from CableTV.com. The Byrd's tickets are also below the average for Virginia, an added plus in the state with the highest average income. Looking at the programming for May 2026, the theater's movie offerings are eclectic, ranging from the 1926 silent film "The General" to 2025's "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." Concessions lean into the nostalgia of the old-school movie theater experience, with some classic candy options and popcorn.
Other family-friendly events are scattered in between its usual film schedule, like a free children's book storytime. If you're just interested in getting to learn about the historic building, the Byrd also offers tours you can schedule online, letting attendees see some areas that are otherwise off-limits to the public.
The Byrd Theatre is located in Richmond's Carytown neighborhood, which is a lively stretch of shops and bars to stop at before or after a movie. If you're spending some time in Richmond from out of town, you can fly into the Richmond International Airport, which is around a 20-minute drive from Downtown Richmond. Carytown is another five to 10 minutes by car from Downtown. At the theater, there's free parking along the street and a public lot on South Sheppard Street. Visitors interested in more of Richmond's heritage side can allot some time to explore the historic neighborhood of Shockoe Bottom, a cobbled street hub of diverse entertainment.