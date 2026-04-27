Virginia's Historic 1920s Theatre Is A Nostalgic Richmond Gem Selling Affordable Movie Tickets

At one spot in Richmond, Virginia, you can still see movies with the old-world setting of balconies and a gilded proscenium arch. Opened in 1928, the Byrd Theatre is a piece of early cinematic glamor preserved in Virginia's city of diverse culture and award-winning breweries. When you step inside, you'll see an auditorium that looks largely the same as when it was first constructed. The oil-painted murals and ornate marble walls are all original, as is the showpiece, 18-foot-high chandelier made up of 500 bulbs. While prices have had to give a little ground to keep up with the march of time since 1928, the tickets for movie screenings — including both new features and classics — are a very modest price for a seat in the grandiose movie palace.

The experience of seeing a film at the Byrd Theatre is a bit different from the typical movie outing. The opulent decor and sprawling interior are a part of it, but also, each screening (with the exception of sensory-friendly occasions) opens with a live performance on the theater's original Wurlitzer organ. The organ, made in the mid-20th century, was designed to accompany movies by providing orchestral flourishes and sound effects. It's one of the special traditions of the theater that keeps its patrons devoted. "After taking a long break from the Byrd during [COVID], I literally teared up when I heard [the organ] again – the nostalgia is so strong!!" a Reddit user said. At the Byrd, the film you're coming to see is almost secondary to getting to experience the historic space that screens it.