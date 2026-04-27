Illinois' Oldest Hotel Brims With Historic Charm Between Cedar Rapids And Madison
In the 1850s, Illinois had central railroads and a thriving economy. Visitors were starting to come in droves, and the need for lodging became essential. So, the DeSoto House Hotel was built in the state's northwest region, opening its doors in 1855. At the time, it was advertised as the "largest hotel in the West," and it is currently the oldest operating hotel in Illinois. It's sandwiched between Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin — just under a two-hour drive from each — in a town called Galena. Today, Galena is known for its well-preserved 19th-century architecture, historic sites, local wineries, and cozy inns. In town, travelers can explore Galena's historic downtown and nearby landmarks, including Ulysses S. Grant's Home, while a stay at the DeSoto House Hotel offers an added layer of history to your trip.
Due to a series of unfortunate events, including fires and economic hardships, the hotel has been renovated and redecorated over the years, but it still retains its Victorian-style charm. A grand, winding staircase welcomes guests in the lobby as they check in to one of the 55 guest rooms — all of which come with a private bath. The suites are designed to feel a little like a Victorian living room, as they feature sitting parlors in front of a fireplace for cozy evenings. While each room varies in style and decor, they all have patterned wallpaper with modern furnishings that reflect the elegance of the mid-19th century with the comfort level of today's contemporary vibe.
The DeSoto House Hotel has three dining rooms, a ballroom, banquet rooms, shops, parking, and even an electric vehicle charging station. The hotel offers packages, such as $50 dinner credits and breakfast for two, depending on your reservation and the timing of the visit. Together, the town and the hotel offer a seamless blend of history and hospitality that brings Galena's past to life.
What the experience is like at the DeSoto House Hotel
The DeSoto House went from being a town necessity to a leisurely staple in Galena. To this day, it earns sparkling reviews on Google, with guests rating it 4.6 stars out of 5 and describing amazing stays. "This was a fantastic and historic experience. The rooms were spacious and comfortable, the hotel was perfectly located to be able to see all the sites and never move your car," one reviewer mentioned. The Old World ambiance offers road trippers who are taking America's most underrated road trip a tranquil place to rest their heads.
In the 1880s, new owners added the Green Street Tavern along Green Street and a small bowling alley. The tavern is still open today and serves up simple meals, like mac & cheese bites and Cuban sandwiches. The hotel also has more refined options, like the Generals' Restaurant, which serves steaks and seafood dishes. While these are good dinner spots, guests start their days at the Courtyard Restaurant for breakfast and lunch items. Galena might be a small town nestled between bigger cities, like Cedar Rapids and Madison, but the DeSoto House Hotel is a principal building that helps the charming town stand out.
Curious about more historic hotels? Check out our feature on the oldest hotel in Nevada — a Gold Rush gem that offers fine dining and cozy rooms.