Illinois' Oldest Hotel Brims With Historic Charm Between Cedar Rapids And Madison

In the 1850s, Illinois had central railroads and a thriving economy. Visitors were starting to come in droves, and the need for lodging became essential. So, the DeSoto House Hotel was built in the state's northwest region, opening its doors in 1855. At the time, it was advertised as the "largest hotel in the West," and it is currently the oldest operating hotel in Illinois. It's sandwiched between Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin — just under a two-hour drive from each — in a town called Galena. Today, Galena is known for its well-preserved 19th-century architecture, historic sites, local wineries, and cozy inns. In town, travelers can explore Galena's historic downtown and nearby landmarks, including Ulysses S. Grant's Home, while a stay at the DeSoto House Hotel offers an added layer of history to your trip.

Due to a series of unfortunate events, including fires and economic hardships, the hotel has been renovated and redecorated over the years, but it still retains its Victorian-style charm. A grand, winding staircase welcomes guests in the lobby as they check in to one of the 55 guest rooms — all of which come with a private bath. The suites are designed to feel a little like a Victorian living room, as they feature sitting parlors in front of a fireplace for cozy evenings. While each room varies in style and decor, they all have patterned wallpaper with modern furnishings that reflect the elegance of the mid-19th century with the comfort level of today's contemporary vibe.

The DeSoto House Hotel has three dining rooms, a ballroom, banquet rooms, shops, parking, and even an electric vehicle charging station. The hotel offers packages, such as $50 dinner credits and breakfast for two, depending on your reservation and the timing of the visit. Together, the town and the hotel offer a seamless blend of history and hospitality that brings Galena's past to life.