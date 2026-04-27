Between Phoenix And Prescott Is Arizona's Idyllic Mountain Park For Fishing, Camping, And Trails

When summer temperatures begin to climb in the Phoenix area, it's time to head for the hills. A popular destination just 100 miles north is the quaint mountain town of Prescott, with historic saloons and antiques. But for a wilder escape just 85 miles from Phoenix, there's a rugged region of the Prescott National Forest's Bradshaw Mountains that's a hidden recreational wonderland. Horsethief Basin Recreation Area has a peaceful lake with no motorized activity, making it perfect for paddling and fishing. Hiking, equestrian and off-roading trails abound, and there's even a first-come, first-served campground for last minute escapes.

Sitting at around 6,000 feet of elevation, Horsethief Basin is high enough to be snowed-in and unavailable in winter, but summers are dry, sunny, and 70 degrees on average, with dappled shade available from Ponderosa pines. "Horse Thief Lake is truly a magical place and beyond serene," writes a reviewer on The Dyrt. "Peaceful, quiet, serene, and soothing all describe this area perfectly."

There's just one catch: getting here can be a bit of an adventure. You'll need a high-clearance vehicle to travel the six miles of rough, unpaved road between Horsethief Basin and the nearest town, quirky, charming Crown King. The reward for the difficult journey is endless solitude and beauty.