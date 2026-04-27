Between Phoenix And Prescott Is Arizona's Idyllic Mountain Park For Fishing, Camping, And Trails
When summer temperatures begin to climb in the Phoenix area, it's time to head for the hills. A popular destination just 100 miles north is the quaint mountain town of Prescott, with historic saloons and antiques. But for a wilder escape just 85 miles from Phoenix, there's a rugged region of the Prescott National Forest's Bradshaw Mountains that's a hidden recreational wonderland. Horsethief Basin Recreation Area has a peaceful lake with no motorized activity, making it perfect for paddling and fishing. Hiking, equestrian and off-roading trails abound, and there's even a first-come, first-served campground for last minute escapes.
Sitting at around 6,000 feet of elevation, Horsethief Basin is high enough to be snowed-in and unavailable in winter, but summers are dry, sunny, and 70 degrees on average, with dappled shade available from Ponderosa pines. "Horse Thief Lake is truly a magical place and beyond serene," writes a reviewer on The Dyrt. "Peaceful, quiet, serene, and soothing all describe this area perfectly."
There's just one catch: getting here can be a bit of an adventure. You'll need a high-clearance vehicle to travel the six miles of rough, unpaved road between Horsethief Basin and the nearest town, quirky, charming Crown King. The reward for the difficult journey is endless solitude and beauty.
Recreation at Horsethief Basin Recreation Area
Before paved roads and automobiles, the area's remoteness made it a good place for livestock rustlers to bring stolen horses and cattle, earning the area its name. Today Horsethief Basin's remoteness is part of its charm as a recreation destination.
All trails in Horsethief Basin are accessible to hikers and equestrians, and most are listed by the Forest Service as moderate to difficult. Mountain bikers can also ride on some of these trails, including two that lead to Horsethief Lookout. The Horsethief Lookout Trail gains 600 feet in 2.1 miles. The steeper 1.2 mile-long Kentuck Trail starts at the Kentuck Springs trailhead (at the site of a one-time campground). For off-road enthusiasts, there is also 4x4 road access. From the 1934 lookout tower, you'll be treated to a panoramic vista that off-roading guide TrailsOffroad calls "arguably the best view in Arizona outside the Grand Canyon."
Horsethief Lake is a deep green, 3.5-acre jewel surrounded by a reedy shoreline, with a 0.7-mile trail partially encircling it. This isn't a swimming lake, but it's a paddling and fishing oasis. The lake is home to catfish, bass, and bluegill. Just be aware that there are warnings about mercury content in fish from these waters, so you should limit how much of your catch you eat, or practice catch-and-release. "Great place to hang out and take a picnic lunch even if you don't catch anything... And there are usually fresh mountain lion tracks on the other side of the lake where the big cats come down to drink early in the morning," writes one Facebook visitor.
Camping at Horsethief Basin Recreation Area
Hazlett Hollow Campground features beautiful stone walls and walkways built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Each of the 15 first-come, first-served campsites boasts a fire pit, picnic table, and three-sided wooden shelter. As a note to RV campers, this campground is listed as accepting RVs up to 40-feet long, but the current road conditions may not be drivable for RVs. You may want to call the Bradshaw Ranger District ahead of time to ask about current road conditions and check whether or not it's too challenging to drive an RV to the campground.
The fee as of this writing was $10 via a self-pay kiosk. For this, you get vault toilets but no water, and you must pack out your trash. If sleeping in the great outdoors is not your style, you can book the fully furnished Horsethief Cabin on Recreation.gov for all the comforts of home, including electricity and indoor plumbing.
Getting here is half the fun. As you leave Highway 17 headed toward Crown King and Horsethief Basin, you'll soon leave the pavement for a well-groomed dirt road. It's slow-going, but you'll be treated to panoramic views of the Phoenix Valley below, so stop to take in the scenery. You'll pass two ghost towns: Bumble Bee (where Bumble Bee Ranch Adventures is worth a stop), then cute little Cleator. When you finally get to Crown King, stop at the General Store if you need any sundries for your camping trip, because the last six miles are where the going gets rough. "I made it in a 2020 Subaru Outback and that's the minimum off-road capability I would recommend for this," writes one Google reviewer.