Nestled Between Detroit And Lansing Is Michigan's Cozy Village With Farms And A Winery
Southeast Michigan is full of cozy small towns and villages offering quaint shops and eateries, as well as access to nature. One such place is Webberville, Michigan — a small, rural village nestled between Detroit and Lansing. Despite its small size of less than two square miles in area and low population of under 1,500 people, Webberville is home to a winery as well as farms with pick-your-own fruit and seasonal events.
Webberville residents describe their home as a farm town with a peaceful, friendly atmosphere. One Niche.com reviewer writes, "The community is incredibly supportive, everybody strives to help others, and it being such a small town means that you really get to know everyone." Local realty group Jeff Burke & Associates touts Webberville's "community-driven lifestyle" and "ability to offer a slower pace of life without sacrificing convenience."
You'll need a car to get to Webberville; it's a little over an hour drive from Detroit and about a half-hour drive from Lansing. There are no hotels in Webberville itself, but would-be overnight visitors will find options within a 20-minute drive in nearby towns. Such towns include neighboring Howell, home to one of MIchigan's best main streets, and Fowlerville, a cozy village brimming with rustic charm.
Visiting Webberville's farms
Webberville is home to several farms that are open to the public for at least part of the year. In the summer and fall months, visitors can pick their own fruits and vegetables at Diederich's Berry & Produce Farm, starting with strawberry season in June and ending with Concord grape season in October (including peas, asparagus, tomatoes, corn, and more). If you prefer that someone else picks your produce, Diedrich's also runs a farm stand in the summer months with fresh fruits, vegetables, and even flowers. Many have praised the farm's family-friendly atmosphere and tasty, affordable produce; one reviewer even writes that they have the "best strawberries and sweet corn on the planet!"
For a different type of farm experience, Ocimeae Lavender Farm welcomes visitors from June through September, offering pickable lavender, yoga classes, and romantic date nights. The farm's six acres of lavender makes for a stunning and sweet-smelling location; it's a local favorite for weddings and photo shoots. One Yelp reviewer calls it a "hidden gem" in the area, adding, "There is nothing like the fresh scent of lavender that you can pick yourself."
Even when the U-Pick farms are closed to the public, local produce is available at Choice Farm Market. Also year-round, equestrians can check out Northfork Farms & Outback, offering horseback riding lessons and guided trail rides as well as a petting zoo for kids.
Sampling local wine at Webberville's winery and tasting room
Along with its farms, Webberville is home to a popular local winery: Bella Vista Winery. Visitors can sample wines made with Michigan grapes at a rustic tasting room surrounded by gardens. The winery frequently hosts live music, and besides wine and cider, visitors can order from a menu offering pizzas, salads, and charcuterie boards. "This is such a cute place to visit," writes one Yelp reviewer, who adds that it's a "great place for a date or girls night out!"
For another wine option, Choice Farm Market hosts a tasting room for Burgdorf's Winery, which has its main location in nearby Haslett, Michigan. The Webberville tasting room features a rotating selection of wines, served in flights or glasses, as well as charcuterie boards. One Yelp reviewer writes that the tasting room is particularly scenic in the fall; "They have outside seating and during the fall it is an amazing experience! I can't recommend enough coming to visit this place at least once, if you're in the area! It's a cute little place to come visit and the wine is very good!" If you want to explore even more of Michigan, don't miss Fenton, a quaint town with shops, friendly vibes, and scenic lakes.