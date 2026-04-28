Nestled Between Detroit And Lansing Is Michigan's Cozy Village With Farms And A Winery

Southeast Michigan is full of cozy small towns and villages offering quaint shops and eateries, as well as access to nature. One such place is Webberville, Michigan — a small, rural village nestled between Detroit and Lansing. Despite its small size of less than two square miles in area and low population of under 1,500 people, Webberville is home to a winery as well as farms with pick-your-own fruit and seasonal events.

Webberville residents describe their home as a farm town with a peaceful, friendly atmosphere. One Niche.com reviewer writes, "The community is incredibly supportive, everybody strives to help others, and it being such a small town means that you really get to know everyone." Local realty group Jeff Burke & Associates touts Webberville's "community-driven lifestyle" and "ability to offer a slower pace of life without sacrificing convenience."

You'll need a car to get to Webberville; it's a little over an hour drive from Detroit and about a half-hour drive from Lansing. There are no hotels in Webberville itself, but would-be overnight visitors will find options within a 20-minute drive in nearby towns. Such towns include neighboring Howell, home to one of MIchigan's best main streets, and Fowlerville, a cozy village brimming with rustic charm.