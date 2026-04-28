Between Houston And Austin Is Texas' 'Watermelon Capital' With A Vibrant Market And Action-Packed Rodeo

Small Texas towns like Hempstead are beloved for their old-fashioned charm. With a population of just around 7,200 people (per World Population Review), this blink-and-you-miss-it stop lies between two of the state's bigger cities. Located about 100 miles east of Austin's eclectic, trendy neighborhoods and 50 miles northwest of renowned and beloved Houston, Hempstead allows visitors to indulge in numerous nearby live music venues, restaurants, museums, and other handy amenities.

Although Hempstead's interior is nothing to write home about, it has more than meets the eye when you explore the outskirts of town. Take a trip to Krolczyk Meat Market & Drive — the number one store in Hempstead, according to Tripadvisor — and browse their delectable selection. One visitor boldly claims it has the "Best sausage anywhere." The John Fairey Garden is another must-visit, and one of the top three attractions in the area. Discover stunning plants that thrive in the Texas climate, see how many species you can identify among a collection of over 3,000, and stop by the nursery between Tuesday and Saturday (9 a.m. until 3 p.m.) to purchase some of your favorites.

When it comes to accommodations, options are limited, but you can find a handful of Airbnb rentals in neighboring towns and a few affordable hotels within Hempstead. The Summit Inn has rooms for around $58 per night. Nearby cities like Houston and Brenham have more options, but staying as close to this slow-paced, rural town as possible allows you to experience what makes it so special, including the annual Waller County Fair & Rodeo and the iconic Hempstead Watermelon Festival.