Washington's Scenic State Park In The Columbia River Gorge Is The Perfect Stop For Water Recreation

As a major Pacific Northwest landmark between Washington and Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge offers sightseers everything from vast mountain vistas to smaller, yet magical, nature preserves. With the gorge's smaller parks often just as worthwhile as its big and dramatic federal lands, travelers should not pass up a visit to Washington's small but epic Spring Creek Hatchery State Park. Though it officially measures a mere 10 acres in size, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park has many of the most magnificent sights — and unforgettable thrills — of any Washington state park.

Located on the Washington side of the Columbia River, Spring Creek Hatchery is actually closer to Portland in Oregon (about one hour by car to the east) than it is to Seattle (which is about three and a half hours north). Though it doesn't seem like much on paper, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park punches far above its weight for views of the Columbia River and the surrounding Cascades. The park's excellent access points to the Columbia River make it a top Washington destination for water recreation, particularly windsurfing. Of course, Spring Creek Hatchery is also popular for more peaceful water activities, like paddling and fishing. Overall, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park may be the perfect spot in the Pacific Northwest for scenic adventures out on the water.