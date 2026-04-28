Washington's Scenic State Park In The Columbia River Gorge Is The Perfect Stop For Water Recreation
As a major Pacific Northwest landmark between Washington and Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge offers sightseers everything from vast mountain vistas to smaller, yet magical, nature preserves. With the gorge's smaller parks often just as worthwhile as its big and dramatic federal lands, travelers should not pass up a visit to Washington's small but epic Spring Creek Hatchery State Park. Though it officially measures a mere 10 acres in size, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park has many of the most magnificent sights — and unforgettable thrills — of any Washington state park.
Located on the Washington side of the Columbia River, Spring Creek Hatchery is actually closer to Portland in Oregon (about one hour by car to the east) than it is to Seattle (which is about three and a half hours north). Though it doesn't seem like much on paper, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park punches far above its weight for views of the Columbia River and the surrounding Cascades. The park's excellent access points to the Columbia River make it a top Washington destination for water recreation, particularly windsurfing. Of course, Spring Creek Hatchery is also popular for more peaceful water activities, like paddling and fishing. Overall, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park may be the perfect spot in the Pacific Northwest for scenic adventures out on the water.
Discover some of Washington's best fun on the water
Spring Creek Hatchery State Park draws countless windsurfers and kiteboarders each year for top surfing opportunities away from an actual ocean. The park (known as "the Hatchery" to windsurfing enthusiasts) earned this distinction from a unique combination of high winds and fast water currents, which converge to create heavy swells and whitecap waves right on the river. Though the frequently rough waters may exclude novices, experienced windsurfers and kiteboarders can enjoy fast-paced and thrilling waves from Spring Creek Hatchery's shoreline — with the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood as a backdrop.
Spring Creek Hatchery State Park is also a launch site for paddling trips along the Columbia River. However, if you prefer to stay dry, the park's shoreline picnic areas and benches are prime spots for watching experienced windsurfers in action. The park even periodically hosts professional windsurfing competitions. Being next to an actual fish hatchery, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park also has great opportunities for fishing in a gorgeous riverside setting.
Spring Creek Hatchery is a day-use-only park, open from 6 a.m. to dusk, with an entry fee of $10 per day (as of this writing). The park is conveniently close to many of the best towns on the Columbia River Gorge. For example, the park is roughly 10 minutes from Oregon's picturesque "Windsurfing Capital of the World" at Hood River, via the nearby Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. Though Spring Creek Hatchery has no overnight facilities, Hood River and other nearby towns have plenty of convenient lodging options and restaurants for sightseers and windsurfers alike.
Spring Creek Hatchery State Park is an ideal introduction to the Columbia River Gorge
The name "Spring Creek Hatchery" may seem a bit more technical than you'd expect from a dramatic river gorge attraction. Indeed, the state park takes its name from the adjacent Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery administered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The breeding of Chinook salmon may be interesting to aspiring ichthyologists, but Spring Creek Hatchery State Park is so much more than its eponymous fish hatchery. The park sits within the significantly larger Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, a massive, federally managed park that encompasses much of the tremendous Columbia River Gorge as it straddles the Oregon-Washington border.
The Columbia River Gorge canyon measures 80 miles long and over 4,000 feet high in spots, so Spring Creek Hatchery State Park is a fairly small slice of the gorge's total area. Yet the park's prime spot along Washington's Columbia River shores gives visitors expansive views of the Columbia River's deep blue waters juxtaposed against the verdant greens of the forest-encased cliffs above it. Beyond the river, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park provides premium views of Oregon's 11,239-foot Mount Hood, which overlooks the Columbia River Gorge about 40 miles to the south. While Mount Hood is a major landmark on historic Oregon sightseeing routes like Barlow Road, Spring Creek Hatchery State Park offers a unique perspective of the famous Oregon mountain framed against the mighty Columbia River. Spring Creek Hatchery is also great for wildlife watching, with notable populations of beavers, falcons, eagles, and other animals thriving in the Columbia River Gorge ecosystem. For more wildlife, consider also visiting the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge right on the Oregon-Washington border.