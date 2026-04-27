Some Of Arizona's Most Historic, Gorgeous Golf Courses Are Clustered In This Desert College City

Tucson is known for its giant saguaros, desert sunsets, and incredible mountain views in every direction, but you can add gorgeous golf courses to its long list of attributes. In fact, there are over 40 of them, featuring emerald green fairways, stunning white sand bunkers, and storied history

Tucson is thought to be the best city in the state for an active lifestyle (via KGUN9 Tucson), so golf lovers hoping for back-to-back rounds are destined to fall in love with its pleasant winter weather and lush greens. Thanks to the convenient Interstate 10 running diagonally from west to south of the city, 18-hole adventures are never far from each other, making them highly accessible no matter where you choose to stay.

The underrated desert city sits around 112 miles south of Phoenix and 69 miles north of the Mexican border. For those flying in, Tucson International Airport is roughly a 20-minute drive from downtown, where the University of Arizona campus creates a spirited atmosphere. Whether you're a student taking your first golf lesson or a snowbird seeking the perfect place to play in winter, the city is filled with historic courses and well-kept fairways that have been attracting novice and professional golfers for decades.