Some Of Arizona's Most Historic, Gorgeous Golf Courses Are Clustered In This Desert College City
Tucson is known for its giant saguaros, desert sunsets, and incredible mountain views in every direction, but you can add gorgeous golf courses to its long list of attributes. In fact, there are over 40 of them, featuring emerald green fairways, stunning white sand bunkers, and storied history
Tucson is thought to be the best city in the state for an active lifestyle (via KGUN9 Tucson), so golf lovers hoping for back-to-back rounds are destined to fall in love with its pleasant winter weather and lush greens. Thanks to the convenient Interstate 10 running diagonally from west to south of the city, 18-hole adventures are never far from each other, making them highly accessible no matter where you choose to stay.
The underrated desert city sits around 112 miles south of Phoenix and 69 miles north of the Mexican border. For those flying in, Tucson International Airport is roughly a 20-minute drive from downtown, where the University of Arizona campus creates a spirited atmosphere. Whether you're a student taking your first golf lesson or a snowbird seeking the perfect place to play in winter, the city is filled with historic courses and well-kept fairways that have been attracting novice and professional golfers for decades.
Tee off at one of Arizona's most historic golf courses
Although Scottsdale is considered the Golf Capital of Arizona, one Tucson location stands out above the rest as a golf bucket list destination: El Rio Golf Course on West Speedway Boulevard. Open every day, this compact venue remains popular due to its long-standing history. It opened in 1929 amid the stock market crash and was the first grass golf course in Tucson. Later, it became the original site for the PGA Tucson Open, but it remained a country club until 1968, when the City of Tucson opened the course up for the public to enjoy. While El Rio is not the highest rated in town, it's certainly one for visitors who want to experience playing a Southwest course with notable heritage.
With tight fairways, two lakes, and over 700 trees, it's a scenic spot where you can walk in the footsteps of players like Sam Snead and Arnold Palmer, or celebrities like Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. Bob Gaona, a former El Rio caddie, tells Tucson.com, "When the Tucson Open was there I parked cars in people's yards for 10 cents a car." Despite its 2004 restoration, the course has lost much of its prestige since its glory days, and the city has considered closing it in recent years. Still, El Rio continues to hold on in southern Arizona's intense heat.
Stay in the Country Inn & Suites to be just a three-minute drive away (or a 30-minute walk) from this legendary course. Plus, don't miss a hike up Tumamoc Hill, just 1.4 miles away, where you'll get spectacular views of the whole city to scope out your next course.
Enjoy year-round golf in the desert city of Tucson
With average highs of around 68 degrees Fahrenheit in the cooler months, Tucson is a dream location for anyone missing their clubs during winter. Summer is a different story, with average highs of over 94 degrees. In July, you could be experiencing over 100 degrees, so Sonoran golfing often requires sun gear: sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, electrolyte drinks, and perhaps even a towel to wipe that brow while lining up tricky shots.
Thanks to its consistent sunshine, Tucson is a favorite golfing destination that's recognized throughout the state. Ventana Canyon in the picturesque, upscale desert suburb of Catalina Foothills ranks 32nd on Golf Digest's best courses in Arizona. Meanwhile, Stone Canyon, near the quietly beautiful suburb of Oro Valley, sits in the No. 7 spot — a real gem if you're happy to travel just north of the city. La Paloma Country Club is rated a very respectable 4.6 stars on Google, and its 27-hole layout was designed by pro Jack Nicklaus. Like many nearby courses, it's surrounded by breathtaking mountain views. One visitor describes it as, "Pristine. Peaceful. Bliss. ... A true one of [a] kind Tucson jewel."
Omni Tucson National Resort is popular if you want the full experience, as it offers stylish hotel rooms, a luxury spa, award-winning dining, and a tour-caliber golf course. The grounds previously hosted the PGA Tour's Chrysler Classic and Southern Arizona Open, where professional players claimed that the 18th hole was one of the toughest finishing holes of the tour. After a round, take a short 10-minute drive to Casas Adobes to explore an underrated Arizona suburb with a lively shopping center and vibrant culture.