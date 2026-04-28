Not Honolulu, Not Aspen: This Popular City Has Had The Biggest Increase For Family Travel Costs In America
No one expects to pull off a bargain-priced vacation to Disney World. But those planning trips with children in tow may be surprised to hear that family travel expenses are going up around the country, even at destinations you might not immediately guess. According to a new report, the biggest price increase isn't in Honolulu or Aspen: it's in a Southwest gem full of outdoor activities, and one of the best film cities in America: Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The study was based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics' Domestic Airline Consumer Airfare Report, the U.S. General Services Administration's Per Diem Rates, and Business Travel News' Corporate Travel Index Calculator. The results, released by the online booking platform Luxury Link in January 2026, evaluated the cost of a four-night trip for a family of four in 100 cities around the U.S.
Four key expenses were taken into account — airfare, lodging, meals, and rental cars — and the study was comparative, analyzing prices from 2019 alongside those from 2025. Albuquerque landed at the top of the list, with a 27.7% increase in costs, followed by Spokane, Washington, and Las Vegas, Nevada, both of which saw a 24.8% spike in pricing for family travel.
Albuquerque tops the list with a major price increase
So what's causing the price spike in Albuquerque? According to the Luxury Link report, the COVID-19 pandemic was a game-changer. As international travel became more complex in recent years, many cities around the country became more popular as domestic destinations, including Albuquerque. And travelers with kids are prepared to splurge to enjoy their trips: according to Allianz Partners USA's Vacation Confidence Index, families were expected to spend a record-busting $214 billion on vacations in 2023, a significant upswing from pre-pandemic spending.
Albuquerque, a bustling city known for its vibrant culture and iconic festivals — and also celebrated as New Mexico's beer capital — has plenty to offer families. There's the ABQ BioPark with its kid-friendly aquarium, botanic garden, and zoo, Explora, a hands-on children's museum, and the quirky, one-of-a-kind Tinkertown Museum, featuring a miniature world of wood-carved figures crafted over four decades. And then, of course, there's the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta that takes place each October, a family-oriented event that showcases more than 600 balloons in flight.
Planning a budget for a trip to New Mexico
New Mexico's largest city is a wonderful vacation spot for families. Though it was once among the "affordable alternatives to pricier coastal destinations," per the report, things have changed since the pandemic. Demand is up — and prices have risen accordingly.
So how exactly will travelers' wallets feel the pinch of price inflation on family trips to Albuquerque? Get ready to shell out for a standard hotel room: the cost of lodging increased by 53.2%, per the study, while meal costs, up by 45.5%, are also significantly higher. In comparison, the other two factors considered — changes in round-trip flight costs and rental car prices — were minimal, coming in at 10.8% and 7.6%, respectively.
One way to save money and dodge crowds is to travel outside the peak season, which, in Albuquerque, usually takes place around the Balloon Fiesta in autumn. Consider planning a trip during the low season, which runs from January to May. Find out more about the best family vacations in the U.S. for all ages and budgets, including the burgeoning hotspot of Santa Fe.