Not Honolulu, Not Aspen: This Popular City Has Had The Biggest Increase For Family Travel Costs In America

No one expects to pull off a bargain-priced vacation to Disney World. But those planning trips with children in tow may be surprised to hear that family travel expenses are going up around the country, even at destinations you might not immediately guess. According to a new report, the biggest price increase isn't in Honolulu or Aspen: it's in a Southwest gem full of outdoor activities, and one of the best film cities in America: Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The study was based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics' Domestic Airline Consumer Airfare Report, the U.S. General Services Administration's Per Diem Rates, and Business Travel News' Corporate Travel Index Calculator. The results, released by the online booking platform Luxury Link in January 2026, evaluated the cost of a four-night trip for a family of four in 100 cities around the U.S.

Four key expenses were taken into account — airfare, lodging, meals, and rental cars — and the study was comparative, analyzing prices from 2019 alongside those from 2025. Albuquerque landed at the top of the list, with a 27.7% increase in costs, followed by Spokane, Washington, and Las Vegas, Nevada, both of which saw a 24.8% spike in pricing for family travel.