Between Baltimore And Washington DC Is A Quaint Maryland Suburb With Family-Friendly Parks And Hiking Trails
If you've spent any amount of time in Washington D.C., you've probably already gotten a taste of the national capital's 163-acre Smithsonian National Zoo, visited monuments and memorials like the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial, and likely been to the National Museum of American History. While Washington D.C.'s city limits do offer a ton of things to do and see for travelers, visiting other nearby towns and cities offers a different travel experience. Baltimore, for example, isn't too far from D.C. and if you decide to cover the roughly hour-and-a-half drive to the city that is the birthplace of the national anthem, you'll be rewarded with sights that include murals on street corners and public markets almost as old as America herself. And the great news is that the drive from D.C. to Baltimore isn't boring either, with suburbs like Odenton — with its tranquil parks and substantial network of hiking trails — warranting a stop along the way.
Odenton is a suburb on the Maryland side of the border that was established in 1868. Once a small farming town, the population in Odenton has grown to roughly 45,000 people today, an increase of over 80% in the last 10 years. The suburb's convenient location between D.C., Baltimore, and Annapolis makes it worth a visit. Combine that with the fact that it's home to top-rated public schools, a favorable job market, and consistently rising property values, and you can understand why more and more people want to move here.
For those just visiting, a first stop at the Odenton Heritage Society is encouraged. The Odenton Heritage Society aims to educate the public on Odenton's 150-year history and how its geographic position led to the important role it played as a railroad transit hub, and the development that followed. After your visit, you should definitely take the time to check out some of Odenton's parks and hiking trails.
Odenton's best hiking trails
If you've driven to Odenton from either Baltimore or Washington D.C., you may feel like it's time to stretch your legs and go for a hike. Maryland is home to many destinations with great hiking, like Chesapeake City, a friendly waterfront town full of trails. Odenton is no exception. The Piney Orchard Loop trail offers a hiking experience that's easy to complete and is relatively flat. The 3-mile hike follows a loop and is enjoyed by hikers, runners, and ornithology enthusiasts alike. Springtime envelops the area in a sea of green and is, as a result, one of the more popular times of the year to hit the Piney Orchard Loop trail.
If you're looking for a slightly longer hike, try the WB&A Trail. This is a 5.3-mile hike that takes anywhere between an hour-and-a-half and two hours to complete, traversing two different counties, Prince George's and Anne Arundel. Do bear in mind, though, that this is not a loop trail. It begins near Odenton and ends near the Two Rivers Open Space. There are also some sections that involve crossing intersections, so be careful of oncoming traffic. That said, it's a popular scenic trail, with one reviewer on AllTrails mentioning, "This trail is great for beginners. It wasn't crowded, [and there was] lots of beautiful nature."
The Odenton Natural Area Walk offers another leisurely hiking experience through forested sections that help provide shade during the hotter days of the year. The 2.5-mile loop trail is also considered easy, though muddy sections, water crossings, and felled trees can pose minor inconveniences along the way. The Odenton Natural Area Walk starts and finishes at the entrance on Higgins Drive.
The suburb's best parks and green spaces
Much like the friendly community of Marriottsville, near Baltimore and home to parks and outdoor activities, Odenton has green spaces that are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. If you've spent time hiking in the Odenton Natural Area, you won't have to travel much farther because the area is also home to a park. The Odenton Natural Area Park is open from dawn to dusk and is equipped with public grills. If you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, or to unwind and relax after your hike, this is the place to be.
Another popular park in Odenton is the Towsers Branch Park. This park — also open from dawn until dusk — is different from the Natural Area Park in that it has a dog park and a basketball court. Dog owners have also reported on Google that the park has a water hose to help keep the pets cool.
If you're driving to Odenton from Baltimore, you'll want to catch Interstate 295 south, which will take you about 30 minutes to complete. If you're driving from Washington D.C., however (and make sure you spend some time in the D.C. neighborhood of Georgetown for good food, shopping, and exploration), the drive will take about 50 minutes to complete. If you're tired after a day of hiking in Odenton and would like to spend the night there before making your way back, there is a Motel 6 that offers a standard two-star stay.