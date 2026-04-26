Between Baltimore And Washington DC Is A Quaint Maryland Suburb With Family-Friendly Parks And Hiking Trails

If you've spent any amount of time in Washington D.C., you've probably already gotten a taste of the national capital's 163-acre Smithsonian National Zoo, visited monuments and memorials like the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial, and likely been to the National Museum of American History. While Washington D.C.'s city limits do offer a ton of things to do and see for travelers, visiting other nearby towns and cities offers a different travel experience. Baltimore, for example, isn't too far from D.C. and if you decide to cover the roughly hour-and-a-half drive to the city that is the birthplace of the national anthem, you'll be rewarded with sights that include murals on street corners and public markets almost as old as America herself. And the great news is that the drive from D.C. to Baltimore isn't boring either, with suburbs like Odenton — with its tranquil parks and substantial network of hiking trails — warranting a stop along the way.

Odenton is a suburb on the Maryland side of the border that was established in 1868. Once a small farming town, the population in Odenton has grown to roughly 45,000 people today, an increase of over 80% in the last 10 years. The suburb's convenient location between D.C., Baltimore, and Annapolis makes it worth a visit. Combine that with the fact that it's home to top-rated public schools, a favorable job market, and consistently rising property values, and you can understand why more and more people want to move here.

For those just visiting, a first stop at the Odenton Heritage Society is encouraged. The Odenton Heritage Society aims to educate the public on Odenton's 150-year history and how its geographic position led to the important role it played as a railroad transit hub, and the development that followed. After your visit, you should definitely take the time to check out some of Odenton's parks and hiking trails.