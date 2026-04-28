Alabama's Quaint Town On The Mississippi Border Has A Charming Antique Mall And Historic Roots
A blink-and-you'll-miss-it turn about 12 minutes from the Mississippi state line leads to Vernon, Alabama, an unassuming town eager to put itself in the traveler spotlight. With only around 1,700 residents — and spanning just under 6 square miles — this rural community offers a specific brand of small-town atmosphere for those who enjoy vintage treasures and driving on backroads. The town is anchored by a historic square filled with "mom-and-pop" storefronts that serve as the heart of the community. Unlike more withdrawn or guarded remote towns, the Vernon government specifically invites outsiders to experience its hidden-gem slice of Southern charm, because it recognizes how important tourism can be for the economy.
The town was originally called Swayne after Union General Wager Swayne, who was head of the Reconstruction-era Freedmen's Bureau in the state. However, the community renamed itself Vernon after a local Englishman. The town name has stuck ever since. Fast forward to modern times, and Vernon's economy is mostly run on agriculture and timber. The town's legacy also includes a surprising contribution to American music, as it's the boyhood home of soul songwriter Dan Penn. Penn earned global acclaim for co-writing Aretha Franklin's "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man" and remains active in the industry today. In March 2026, he released a new album, "Smoke Filled Room."
Vernon, Alabama's antique mall and dining options
Antique hunters who enjoy the vintage vibes and outdoor market of Collinsville, Alabama, near the Georgia border, might find that same treasure-hunting appeal at the Falkner Antique Mall. This local landmark is Vernon's downtown repository for Southern antiques, occupying two floors and patrolled by a resident gray cat named Sophie. Its Facebook page has nearly 6,000 followers at the time of writing — well above the town's population — suggesting a strong level of interest that goes beyond the town itself.
The store stocks "a little bit of everything," according to a local visitor. The shop's inventory has included everything from vintage furniture and jewelry to vinyl records and kitschy finds, such as ceramic strawberries and mushroom napkin holders. Visitors find that item prices are very reasonable. As one Yelp reviewer noted, "I make sure to come back every few months to see what's new."
Shopping can work up an appetite — luckily, Vernon offers a few stand-out spots to grab a bite. Its food scene runs on Southern surf-and-turf plates and authentic Mexican flavors. Todd's Smokehouse Barbecue on Highway 18 is a quick stop for go-to favorites such as brisket sandwiches. Half a mile west of downtown, Los Charros offers Mexican staples (not Tex-Mex, as one Google reviewer differentiates), including al pastor tacos. For those visiting between Thursday and Saturday, TJ's Steak & Fish sits seven minutes from the center of town. The short drive to this hidden gem rewards hungry appetites with half-pound shrimp plates and fried catfish.
Planning a trip to Vernon, Alabama
Vernon sits blissfully disconnected from any major interstate, requiring a winding trek through backroads to the junction where State Routes 17 and 18 meet. While the town operates its own small municipal airport, travelers can choose the slightly larger Golden Triangle Airport (GTR), just 40 minutes away in Columbus, Mississippi. Columbus is known for its dining, specialty shops, and scenic riverside trails, and it offers standard chain hotels, alongside historical lodgings such as the Shadowlawn Bed & Breakfast, a grand 1848 Greek Revival mansion.
For those flying into a major hub, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) sits just under two hours away in Birmingham, a city nicknamed the "Magic City" and hailed for its cuisine. Alternatively, travelers approaching from the east can pass through Tuscaloosa. Known as the "Druid City" for its majestic, sprawling oak trees, it is a convenient gateway located just over an hour away on State Route 171.
City leaders have fought hard to keep Vernon's "mom and pop" storefronts alive. This local pride has caught the eye of the Alabama Department of Tourism, which has fueled the town's spirit and ambition through tourism grants for annual events. The best times to explore Vernon align with its staple holiday events, such as the Fourth of July fireworks concert and Christmas parade, which were scaled up in 2025 thanks to the grants.