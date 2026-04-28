Alabama's Quaint Town On The Mississippi Border Has A Charming Antique Mall And Historic Roots

A blink-and-you'll-miss-it turn about 12 minutes from the Mississippi state line leads to Vernon, Alabama, an unassuming town eager to put itself in the traveler spotlight. With only around 1,700 residents — and spanning just under 6 square miles — this rural community offers a specific brand of small-town atmosphere for those who enjoy vintage treasures and driving on backroads. The town is anchored by a historic square filled with "mom-and-pop" storefronts that serve as the heart of the community. Unlike more withdrawn or guarded remote towns, the Vernon government specifically invites outsiders to experience its hidden-gem slice of Southern charm, because it recognizes how important tourism can be for the economy.

The town was originally called Swayne after Union General Wager Swayne, who was head of the Reconstruction-era Freedmen's Bureau in the state. However, the community renamed itself Vernon after a local Englishman. The town name has stuck ever since. Fast forward to modern times, and Vernon's economy is mostly run on agriculture and timber. The town's legacy also includes a surprising contribution to American music, as it's the boyhood home of soul songwriter Dan Penn. Penn earned global acclaim for co-writing Aretha Franklin's "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man" and remains active in the industry today. In March 2026, he released a new album, "Smoke Filled Room."