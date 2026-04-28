Texas' Jaw-Dropping State Park Is A Top Fishing Destination For Trophy-Sized Bass, Swimming, And Birdwatching

Straddling the U.S.-Mexico border just outside the small town of Zapata, Falcon Lake is the southernmost reservoir in Texas. Also known as the Falcon International Reservoir, the lake is shared by the U.S. and Mexico and was formed when the Rio Grande River was dammed in the early 1950s. Near the base of the dam, which also serves as an international border crossing, is Falcon State Park. This Texas state park offers anglers an opportunity to catch fishing trophy-sized bass. It is also a great destination for swimming and birdwatching.

Zapata, which is about 30 miles north of the park entrance, is the closest town on the U.S. side. It'll take about an hour-and-a-half drive in either direction to hit a city of any size, as the park sits about halfway between Laredo to the northwest and McAllen to the southeast. San Antonio, the nearest major metro, is about three and a half hours northeast. While this remote location makes Falcon State Park more challenging to reach, it is also part of what makes this spot so ideal for fishing and birding.

Regardless of what gets people to Falcon SP, the area's infamous heat coupled with the park's proximity to water makes swimming a popular activity for many visitors. The park, which features nearly 100 campsites plus screened shelters and cabins for overnighting, doesn't have a designated swimming area. However, visitors are free to swim at their own risk and there are plenty of access points. Just be sure to find a clear stretch of shore, as Falcon has a lot of flooded brush. Additionally, although it is downriver from the Amistad Reservoir, which is among the lakes with the cleanest water in Texas, Falcon's is typically less clear and often runs low.