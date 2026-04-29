Between Louisville And Evansville Is A Historic Indiana State Park With Fishing, Hiking, And Camping

Significant landmarks like Abraham Lincoln's resting place in Springfield, Illinois, and the site of the Gettysburg Address in Pennsylvania offer a look into his life before the presidency. Some admirers, though, pay homage to Honest Abe by visiting Lincoln City, Indiana, home to his namesake state park. Located adjacent to the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, Lincoln State Park is the land where the 16th U.S. President spent his formative years. While history buffs have much to learn at this Indiana destination, outdoor lovers have just as many activities to engage in.

Covering 1,747 acres of dense forests, verdant hills, and lakes, Lincoln State Park was founded in 1932. Within the park, visitors can find the Little Pigeon Primitive Baptist Church and the gravesite of the president's sister, Sarah Lincoln Grigsby. Visitors can walk the same grounds where he spent his youth, pay their respects to his mother, Nancy Hanks, and read about his life at the Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Plaza. Beyond its historical and cultural value, this park is a wonderful place to reconnect with nature. You have two lakes teeming with fish to enjoy a day of angling — the larger Lincoln Lake offers boating and swimming opportunities. And with a 10-mile trail system, you can go on strolls and hiking adventures to explore the surroundings.

To truly immerse yourself in living history, you can sleep under the stars at Lincoln State Park. Whether you prefer traditional camping, a cabin stay, or a cottage retreat, you have several accommodation options. Getting to the state park is easy, too, as it's situated between Louisville and Evansville. The drive from the Kentucky city takes one hour and 15 minutes; Evansville, Indiana, is closer at 50 minutes.