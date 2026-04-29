Between Louisville And Evansville Is A Historic Indiana State Park With Fishing, Hiking, And Camping
Significant landmarks like Abraham Lincoln's resting place in Springfield, Illinois, and the site of the Gettysburg Address in Pennsylvania offer a look into his life before the presidency. Some admirers, though, pay homage to Honest Abe by visiting Lincoln City, Indiana, home to his namesake state park. Located adjacent to the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, Lincoln State Park is the land where the 16th U.S. President spent his formative years. While history buffs have much to learn at this Indiana destination, outdoor lovers have just as many activities to engage in.
Covering 1,747 acres of dense forests, verdant hills, and lakes, Lincoln State Park was founded in 1932. Within the park, visitors can find the Little Pigeon Primitive Baptist Church and the gravesite of the president's sister, Sarah Lincoln Grigsby. Visitors can walk the same grounds where he spent his youth, pay their respects to his mother, Nancy Hanks, and read about his life at the Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Plaza. Beyond its historical and cultural value, this park is a wonderful place to reconnect with nature. You have two lakes teeming with fish to enjoy a day of angling — the larger Lincoln Lake offers boating and swimming opportunities. And with a 10-mile trail system, you can go on strolls and hiking adventures to explore the surroundings.
To truly immerse yourself in living history, you can sleep under the stars at Lincoln State Park. Whether you prefer traditional camping, a cabin stay, or a cottage retreat, you have several accommodation options. Getting to the state park is easy, too, as it's situated between Louisville and Evansville. The drive from the Kentucky city takes one hour and 15 minutes; Evansville, Indiana, is closer at 50 minutes.
Spend the night at Lincoln State Park
Much like the infamous Ford's Theater in Washington, D.C., which gives visitors a glimpse of Lincoln's final hours, there's a lot to appreciate at Indiana's Lincoln State Park for outdoorsy travelers touring important historic locations for Abraham Lincoln fans. The state park has multiple campgrounds — the Lake Lincoln Campground features 150 electric sites with 30 and 50-amp services, six of which are ADA-accessible. Each site can hold up to six campers. This pet-friendly zone is equipped with restrooms, pit toilets, showers, gray-water disposal, and a dump station. A little farther from the lake is the pet-friendly Gobbler's Run Campground, where you'll find campsites 151 to 241. These are non-electric sites with restrooms, toilets, and shower facilities. Drinking water is available, too.
If you're planning a trip with a youth group, reserve a spot at the Buckhorn Youth Tent Areas. This zone is divided into five areas, each accommodating between 30 and 42 campers — only drinking water and a pit toilet are provided. Those who prefer a roof over their heads can check out the Blue Heron family cabins. There are 10 cabins in total, each with space for six guests. These are furnished with air conditioning and heating, with a picnic table, fire ring, and grill outside — there's a shared play area and horseshoes. Unfortunately, your pets cannot join you here.
Large groups, on the other hand, can book one of the Pines Hills cottages, located on Lake Lincoln's southwest shore. This zone comes with 15 cottages — the smaller ones sleep between four and six guests, while the larger ones can accommodate between 12 and 16 guests. Three cottages have ADA-accessible features. There's a shared kitchen and dining hall, as well as a nature center. Pets aren't allowed in this area.
Take advantage of fishing and hiking opportunities
With two bodies of water at your disposal — Lake Lincoln and Weber Lake — you have a variety of species to fish for. The smaller Weber Lake has a pier where you can reel in species like bluegill, largemouth black bass, and redear sunfish. Lake Lincoln is larger at 550 acres, allowing you to fish from either a pier or a boat. This is stocked with bass, crappie, bream, and catfish. If you prefer fishing from a boat, there's a launch on the northern side, not too far from the swimming beach — make sure your vessel has an electric motor. There are rentals, too, for canoes and rowboats. Otherwise, check out the two fishing piers on its eastern and western shores.
Use glide baits along the edges of the lake channels to catch larger bass. For bream, head for the grassy banks with a beetle spin or natural bait like nightcrawlers. Regarding catfish, use liver or stink bait and target the lake floor. As for crappie, consider downsizing the lure profile, masking them with scent, and monitoring bait schools and structure.
Besides lakeside recreation, hiking is a popular activity at Lincoln State Park. For starters, you can make a 2.1-mile loop around Lincoln Lake, all while enjoying waterfront views. For a longer hike, you can circle the entire park on an 8-mile trek — this moderate route would take you up to three and a half hours to complete and also traverses the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial. Meanwhile, the Lincoln Neighborhood Trail is an easy 0.8-mile path, where you'll walk past Sarah Lincoln Grigsby's grave, Little Pigeon Primitive Baptist Church, and Gordon Home and Mill. To extend your getaway, drive 40 minutes to Hawesville, a riverfront town in Kentucky with a scenic recreation area.