Between Akron And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Vibrant Campground With Lake Fun And Kid-Friendly Entertainment

Ohio has no shortage of campgrounds. From RV stops off major highways to 60 state park campgrounds where visitors can hike, fish, or otherwise connect with the natural world, the Buckeye State invites visitors to venture outside the confines of a hotel room. However, not all campgrounds are created equal. One campground that's a destination in and of itself with family fun galore is Fireside Lake Campground in East Rochester, Ohio.

Sitting on the grassy banks of a 22-acre lake, this private campground boasts well over 200 sites for RVs, trailers, and tents, plus campers and cabins for a glamping experience. Here you'll find a lot more than just a playground and a couple of sad swings. Instead, kids get access to floating inflatable slides and climbing walls, a sandy swimming beach, a huge jumping pillow, a well-stocked game room, and a calendar of weekly events, all set against rolling lawns and pockets of trees. Add in cheesy slices from the on-site pizzeria, and a scoop from the ice cream stand, and parents report happy campers during their stays at Fireside Lake.

Situated about an hour from Akron, Ohio, and 1.5 hours from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Fireside Lake Campground underwent a management change in 2023, transforming the space from a run-down hovel into the family destination it is today. Guests who remember the old establishment praise the upgrades, including the overall cleanliness of the bathrooms and swimming beach, as well as the addition of park-wide events like dinosaur-themed weekends or Memorial Day bash.