Between Akron And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Vibrant Campground With Lake Fun And Kid-Friendly Entertainment
Ohio has no shortage of campgrounds. From RV stops off major highways to 60 state park campgrounds where visitors can hike, fish, or otherwise connect with the natural world, the Buckeye State invites visitors to venture outside the confines of a hotel room. However, not all campgrounds are created equal. One campground that's a destination in and of itself with family fun galore is Fireside Lake Campground in East Rochester, Ohio.
Sitting on the grassy banks of a 22-acre lake, this private campground boasts well over 200 sites for RVs, trailers, and tents, plus campers and cabins for a glamping experience. Here you'll find a lot more than just a playground and a couple of sad swings. Instead, kids get access to floating inflatable slides and climbing walls, a sandy swimming beach, a huge jumping pillow, a well-stocked game room, and a calendar of weekly events, all set against rolling lawns and pockets of trees. Add in cheesy slices from the on-site pizzeria, and a scoop from the ice cream stand, and parents report happy campers during their stays at Fireside Lake.
Situated about an hour from Akron, Ohio, and 1.5 hours from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Fireside Lake Campground underwent a management change in 2023, transforming the space from a run-down hovel into the family destination it is today. Guests who remember the old establishment praise the upgrades, including the overall cleanliness of the bathrooms and swimming beach, as well as the addition of park-wide events like dinosaur-themed weekends or Memorial Day bash.
Activities at Fireside Lake Campground
Whether you're staying for a single night or the whole summer, Fireside Lake Campground offers entertainment for campers of all ages. From movie nights on the beach and color runs to all-ages fishing tournaments, hot air balloon launches, and visiting food trucks, something is always happening.
Before summer arrives, Fireside Lake posts its themed weekend schedule, so campers have enough time to decide which events they want to attend. Families can watch fireworks displays and live bands over the 4th of July Weekend or meet Santa during the Christmas in July Weekend. "Christmas in July had never been so festive for our family, and the park exercised their love of the celebration," shared a camper on Google Reviews. "The new owners, their family, and their staff were very hospitable and accommodating." There's also Construction Weekend, which gives kids the opportunity to take photos with backhoes and other heavy machinery.
Regardless of which weekend you choose, the lake promises hours of fun for children and adults. Campers can try their hand at fishing or perform cannonball-style dives off the floating dock. However, the main draw is the inflatable water park. It includes a climbing mountain, smaller walls, slides, and obstacle-course inflatables reminiscent of "Wipeout." Life jackets are provided, one of the way to keep kids safe on vacation. Visitors not staying at the campground can come for the day and use the facilities, but they'll need to pay additional fees.
Camping at Fireside Lake Campground
Encircling Fireside Lake, the campground offers sites for RVs, trailers, and tents, divided into classes based on the available hook-ups, quantity of shade, and location in the campground. For instance, the Preferred Full Hook-up RV Sites are some of the best, offering easy access to the facilities like the showers or playground. On the other hand, the primitive tent sites are in essence just a plot of grass—you'll need to bring your own shade of some sort, grill, and place to sit, like the Wakeman Outdoors Folding Table. Not to worry, there are plenty of spots occupying a happy middle ground between these two extremes.
Families should be aware that only four people are allowed in each campsite, even though guests can stay for an extra fee (maxing out at 8 people total). You'll need to pay an additional fee per day for each guest over the four-person maximum. In addition, RV guests can only pitch one tent at each RV site.
If you plan to stay for the weekend or only a few days, you likely won't be able to book a site directly on the lake, as these are available for seasonal reservations. However, the campground offers cabins and trailers for short stays, some of which have lake views. Guests who stayed in the lakeside trailers report they have everything you need, while the Sunrise Cabin features a wooden deck perched directly over the lake. For another family-friendly escape, visit the trails and parks of Stow, Ohio.